More than 350 lots come up for bid at Bruneau & Co.'s big Fine Art & Jewelry Auction, held July 22nd

A men's Patek Philippe platinum perpetual calendar chronograph watch soared to $88,750 and a ladies' platinum 5.99-carat diamond engagement ring slipped onto a new finger for $33,750 at Bruneau & Co.'s July 22nd auction in Cranston, Rhode Island.