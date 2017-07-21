 
The 30 Year-Old Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin Has a New Publisher

New Publisher of the Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin Seeks Listings from Professional Development Event Sponsors
 
 
WOODBURN, Ore. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For approximately 30 years, the Oregon Inservice Bulletin has been Oregon K-12 education's statewide connection. For all of that time, the Bulletin has linked teachers and other educators to the professional development resources that they need to build their skills to best reach and teach their students. This year, October 13 is Oregon Statewide Teacher Inservice Day. Students in most Oregon districts will not have school that day so that their teachers, counselors, principals and other school staff members can attend professional development inservice events. As it has for approximately the past three decades, the Oregon Inservice Bulletin will list the professional development courses, workshops and conferences being offered on Inservice Day.

This year, the Oregon Inservice Bulletin has a new publisher for the first time in many decades. Originally first published by the Oregon Department of Education, and later by the Oregon International Council, the Bulletin receives no tax dollars and relies on professional development event sponsors and its publisher to defray all costs. This year, as a community service project, Youth Change Workshops, has agreed to organize, publish and disseminate the Bulletin for 2017. Youth Change Workshops is a national professional development provider based in Woodburn, Oregon who has had programs listed in the Bulletin since the publication began.

Oregon universities, agencies, conferences, and organizations who wish to have their event listed on the 2017 Oregon Inservice Bulletin, can contact the new publisher. Youth Change Workshops' Director, Ruth Herman Wells is the contact. She can be reached by phone at 503.982.4220 or by emailing dwells@youthchg.com. Inservice event sponsors can also sign up to be listed on the Bulletin online by visiting https://www.youthchg.com/oregon-inservice-bulletin/.

Beginning in August, teachers, school counselors, principals, paraprofessionals and other educators can access the Oregon Inservice Bulletin from all the usual sources including the Oregon Department of Education website. As has been the custom, every school, district and Education Service District (ESD) will receive an emailed copy of the 2017 Inservice Bulletin to circulate or post for their faculty and staff. The master copy of the Bulletin with last minute listings will be available on Youth Change's website at https://www.youthchg.com/oregon-teacher-inservice-bulletin/.

At the request of the Oregon Department of Education, Youth Change has revamped the appearance of the Oregon Inservice Bulletin to be ADA accessible. The Bulletin has also been given a more contemporary look, along with color and an easy-to-read format.

Contact: Ruth Herman Wells, Youth Change Workshops, 275 N. Third Street, Woodburn, OR 97071, 503.982.4220, dwells@youthchg.com, www.youthchg.com

