Celebrate 2017 NY Rose Sinéad Kirnan as She Heads to Ireland

 
 
2017 NY Rose Sinéad Kirnan
WALDEN, N.Y. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join the Kirnan's in their favorite local bar, Sweeney's, to send off Sinéad Kirnan, the 2017 New York Rose Of Tralee. Kirnan leaves for Ireland on August 9th, to represent New York in the International Rose of Tralee Festival. Sinead was born and raised in Orange Co. NY, so let's give her a proud New York Irish send off.

The New York Rose Of Tralee Center will be accepting donations and 50/50 to help defray the costs and the 300 Euro for charity in Ireland. Our 2017 NY Rose, Sinéad Kirnan, Air National Guard (Air Force) has done so much for our community and country. We are so proud of all her accomplishments and genuine heart. Join us to give her a big New York send off with plenty of good fun. Irish musicians, dancers, singers, and story tellers are welcome to come and join in and make this a real Irish Session.

The Rose of Tralee festival is an international competition which is celebrated among Irish Communities all over the world. The festival, held annually in the town of Tralee, in County Kerry, takes its inspiration from a nineteenth-century ballad of the same name about a woman called Mary, who because of her beauty was called The Rose of Tralee.

Musicians and singers will need to bring your own instruments, leads, and/or microphones.

Date:  Saturday, July 28, 2017

Location:

Sweeney's Irish Pub
33 Orange Ave
Walden, NY 12586

Time:  5 PM - 9 PM
