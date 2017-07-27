 
July 2017





New British startup in Education sector, Studycor, launched its services

 
 
Studycor - Front Page - Screenshot - PNG
LONDON - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A newly formed startup British company, Studycor, has announced about its launch. With Brexit approaching fast, United Kingdom needs to be ready to compete in the global marketplace, and education is one of the strongest sectors of the British economy. British universities rank very high worldwide, allowing substantial export opportunities by bringing in more of best students.  British students, on the other hand, need to have better exposure to worldwide education opportunities, including studying abroad.

Studycor is a portal for finding study, scholarship, research, and training opportunities worldwide. Applicants can search using different criteria to match their requirements, for example, the host country, a type of opportunity, the subjects, and many other search parameters.

Education organizations can post their announcements with study opportunities on Studycor platform. Studycor allows exposure of their study opportunities to a significantly larger audience of potential applicants. Universities, colleges, courses, training providers, conference and seminar organizers can use Studycor platform for reaching out to large number of potential students in many countries.

For applicants, Studycor is a convenient platform for finding the exact opportunity they are looking for. It allows to search for high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degrees, scholarships and fellowships, short-term and long-terms course, and much more.

Studycor also allows subscribing to its weekly email newsletter, selecting the types of the announcements an applicant would like to receive, by choosing subjects, countries, level of education (graduate, undergraduate, PhD, etc), and type of opportunity (study, funding). They can even choose the specific universities from which they would like to receive announcements.

Studycor has just started and is planning to grow into a large project, to cover many education opportunities every day. Based in London, Studycor has worldwide coverage. Education organizations from all continents can use Studycor to post their great education opportunities, and applicants from all countries are encouraged to find their next study with help of Studycor.

URL: https://studycor.com/

Page Updated Last on: Jul 27, 2017
