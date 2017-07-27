News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New British startup in Education sector, Studycor, launched its services
Studycor is a portal for finding study, scholarship, research, and training opportunities worldwide. Applicants can search using different criteria to match their requirements, for example, the host country, a type of opportunity, the subjects, and many other search parameters.
Education organizations can post their announcements with study opportunities on Studycor platform. Studycor allows exposure of their study opportunities to a significantly larger audience of potential applicants. Universities, colleges, courses, training providers, conference and seminar organizers can use Studycor platform for reaching out to large number of potential students in many countries.
For applicants, Studycor is a convenient platform for finding the exact opportunity they are looking for. It allows to search for high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degrees, scholarships and fellowships, short-term and long-terms course, and much more.
Studycor also allows subscribing to its weekly email newsletter, selecting the types of the announcements an applicant would like to receive, by choosing subjects, countries, level of education (graduate, undergraduate, PhD, etc), and type of opportunity (study, funding). They can even choose the specific universities from which they would like to receive announcements.
Studycor has just started and is planning to grow into a large project, to cover many education opportunities every day. Based in London, Studycor has worldwide coverage. Education organizations from all continents can use Studycor to post their great education opportunities, and applicants from all countries are encouraged to find their next study with help of Studycor.
URL: https://studycor.com/
Contact
Studycor
***@studycor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 27, 2017