News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service Featured in June 2017 Issue of Scientific American
Lice Treatment Service, LiceDoctors, has recently been featured in Scientific American Magazine in an Article Titled, Revenge of the Super Lice. LiceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients and makes house calls in the Los Angeles area.
Sokoloff is quoted at the inception of the article as follows, "Karen Sokoloff finds a certain satisfaction in picking lice off a person's scalp, smoothing olive oil into the hair strands and carefully pulling a metal comb through them to catch the stragglers. It's a good thing she enjoys it: Sokoloff co-founded LiceDoctors, one of a handful of national chains of lice pickers, and business is booming, in part because conventional treatments have become largely ineffective."
The article goes on to discuss the increased resistance to chemical treatments of today's head lice, dubbed "super lice" because of their resilience. The article continues, "Indeed, a recent study of lice in the U.S. carried out by pesticide toxicologist John Marshall Clark of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and his colleagues found that two thirds to three quarters of them are immune to the effects of these insecticides."
LiceDoctors has witnessed first-hand hundreds of thousands of clients who have tried and failed to eradicate head lice with both prescription and over-the-counter treatment. For years, the company has eschewed the use of chemical treatments in favor of the more effective albeit more labor-intensive manual extraction of the parasites.
The Scientific American goes on to say, "This high prevalence of resistance means that most people are wasting their money when they turn to over-the-counter lice shampoos, which range in price from about $6 to more than $30 a bottle and remain the weapon of choice for those doing battle with lice. Use of these shampoos may also prolong the misery of the patients, given that it can take a week or more to determine that the treatment has failed."
LiceDoctors is honored to be the lice treatment company chosen to be interviewed for the article in this prestigious magazine. In addition, Sokoloff says, "We are so pleased that Scientific American's article helps to publicize the important message that chemicals are far from ideal in terms of getting rid of lice. Head lice affect millions of families each year and the more facts that families have, the better their decision-making process will be."
The company operates in 45 states and has a physician medical doctor on staff. They have successfully and naturally removed head lice from over 300,000 heads. LiceDoctors makes house calls, day and night, 365 days a year and uses no chemicals. Clients are treated in Agoura Hills, Bellflower, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Calabasas, Citrus, Claremont, Commerce, Compton, Covina, Culver City, Downey, Glendale, Glendora, Hacienda Heights, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Marina del Rey, Maywood, Monterey Park, Palmdale, Palos Verdes Estates, Paramount, Pasadena, Pomona, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, San Fernando, San Gabriel, San Marino, Santa Clarita, Santa Fe Springs, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Sierra Madre, Signal Hill, Topango,Torrance, Valinda, View Park-Windsor Hills, Vincent, Walnut Park, West Hollywood, Westlake Village, and many more. For information, call 800-224-2537 or visit the web site at https://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse