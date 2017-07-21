LiceDoctors Expands Treatment Area Radius Around Lexington

LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service, in response to heavy demand, has increased the radius of its treatment area to service more homes of families in need of lice removal. The company has successfully treated over 300,000 clients.

-- Two words said sequentially are guaranteed to evoke a visceral reaction from the listener: "head lice". These unwanted visitors are annoying families all over the U.S. and Lexington is no exception. LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service has been treating families in their homes for several years and has now expanded its service area to include a wider radius.According to owner Wendy Beck who has 20 years experience in the field and is a sought-after speaker nationwide on the subject, "We have been planning our expansion in Lexington for quite awhile. Lice are so prevalent today that we endeavor to meet the needs of every familiy in the area. People want the absolute privacy and convenience that an at-home service provides. No worries about an unaffected sibling picking up a case at a salon."LiceDoctors has a board-certified medical doctor on staff who develped the protocol 18 years ago that is used by the company. The treatment is so effective that LiceDoctors offers a full guarantee that the service works.The company has treated over 300,000 clients.Ms. Beck also emphasized that while LiceDoctors has the stability and heritage of a nationwide company with a board-certified internist on staff, LiceDoctors also offers the personal touch of a local service. "We know how upset parents can be when they discover their children have lice and our technicians are intensively trained and offer expertise and support to families during a challenging time. Education is key for families and we show them how to identify and treat lice and how to help to prevent a re-infestation."The counties that are serviced by LiceDoctors include Anderson, Bath, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Frankfort , Jessamine, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Mount Sterling, Richmond, Rockcastle, Scott, and WoodfordFor same day appointments, LiceDoctors can be contacted in the Lexington area at 859-721-1889 or online at www.licedoctors.com. In Louisville, the phone number is 502-805-1147 and in the Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati, the number is 513-301-2880. The company's service is fully guaranteed and has earned an "A" with the Better Business Bureau. The company can be reached online at