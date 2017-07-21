News By Tag
"Out of the Gulch, Onto the Mountain Top" - A Rewarding Life Puts Author 'Onto the Mountain Top'
"This intriguing autobiography is not just the story of one man, but the story of America during its most important years of the 20th century. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
When Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941, he was out duck hunting. In 1945, he saw the Sunnyside Mine explosion, which killed 23 miners.
After joining the Navy during the Korean War and then living in California, in 1962, he moved back to "the sticks and become one of them 'thar' hicks. I lived in Salt Lake until 2012, when I got tired of the traffic and the smog, and moved north to Ogden, Utah, where my current home is, about a quarter of a mile from huge mountains reminiscent of those where I was born and raised."
The breadth of his working life includes being a sailor, coal miner, card mechanic in a casino, hotel manager, substitute teacher, and marketer.
Amazon reviewers applaud the book:
"In Out of the Gulch, Onto the Mountain Top, Frederic Marsh Civish, Jr. looks back on his life, especially the many jobs he had, and the way he broke with organized religion and alcohol addiction … The Latter-day Saints, a.k.a. Mormons, had a huge influence on his life too. Personal convictions versus church policies eventually led to a divorce, and an escape to agnosticism … Quite funny are the appendices with lists of words known and popular in the 20th century, now completely obsolete, and a list of inventions in Civish's lifespan, ranging from astronaut to hamburger." – Henk-Jan van der Klis (https://www.amazon.com/
"A thorough introspective into his mind and his long life, with fascinating historical details not found in history books." – Richard Churchon
"An account of a man's life who lived before any of the modern conveniences that we take for granted. He goes into personal details of his struggles and triumphs and that makes for an interesting read. Am looking forward to reading some of his other books." – S. Hansen
About the Author: Frederic Marsh Civish, Jr. grew up in Carbon County, Utah, named for its many coal mines in the Wasatch and Book Cliff Mountain ranges. Retired from a long life of work experiences and raising six children, he is the author of the historical novel The Sunnyside War, about the 1922 United Mineworkers Strike. He also wrote Losing Weight for Life: Eating What You Like on the RMR Diet. Active in his community, he is involved in numerous social and charitable activities.
Author website: https://bullofthewoodsbooks.com
