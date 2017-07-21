GhostLight Productions Nominated for Esprit® Award by International Live Events Association CLEVELAND - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- After an extensive and comprehensive judging process, GhostLight Productions, LLC is pleased to announce it has received a finalist nomination for the 2017 Esprit Award© presented by the International Live Events Association (ILEA) in the category of Best Public Event. This nomination came on the heels of a win in the same category at the ILEA OHIO WOW AWARDS. As the name indicates, the ILEA OHIO WOW AWARDS represent the best events within the state of Ohio, whereas the Esprit® Awards are representative of the best events from all over the world.





The ILEA Esprit® Awards program is a globally recognized awards competition that honors the exceptional professional achievements of individuals and organizations from across the ILEA membership, representing all facets of the event. In its twenty-second year, the ILEA Esprit Awards® program has a rich history of honoring excellence in the special events industry. The awards competition was conceptualized as a means to increase industry awareness, elevate professionalism, and inspire growth in an emerging profession. Established in 1995, the awards recognized ILEA members' influential contributions that impacted the advancement of the creative events industry.



As the events industry experienced worldwide success and advanced into a sustainable industry, the Esprit® Awards became a symbol of industry excellence and evolved into one of the most respected, prestigious awards competitions.



The awards application has changed over the years to reflect the advancements and developments of the events industry; however even though the application changes, the ILEA Esprit® Awards continue to mirror the original vision and purpose of the program's founders -- to celebrate and honor ILEA members best, most creative and innovative contributions to the industry.



In August 2017 GhostLight principal, Deborah Hermann will journey to Calgary, AB to represent the company and, with luck, accept the award in person at the Telus Convention Centre in downtown Calgary on August 11, 2017. The Esprit® Award event is part of the 2017 ILEA LIVE conference.



This is the sixth nomination for a prestigious Esprit® Award since 2007 and Ghostlight Productions has been honored with two previous wins in the categories of Best Event with a Legacy and Best Print Marketing/Design Collateral.



Formed in 2006, GhostLight Productions, LLC is a full-spectrum integrated event design, production and management company. With over 50 years combined industry experience, Deborah Smythe Hermann, Chairwoman and CEO, and David Shimp, President and COO, form the backbone of GhostLight Productions. The company's award-winning events and their full commitment to exceeding their clients' objectives have contributed to their unprecedented growth.



***@ghostlightllc.com


