24-7 Intouch Wins 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award
24-7 Intouch was recognized as a top global teleservices agency for inbound and outbound interactions.Teleservices agencies are ranked for being the largest in the industry as measured by the amount of billale minutes completed during the past year.
"We are thrilled to once again be a recipient of this prestigious award," said Greg Fettes, President and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "As we continue to expand globally, we strive to maintain exceptional quality and value for our partners and team members in every aspect of our organization."
This award follows 24-7 Intouch's announcement of their continued U.S. expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018.
"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I would like to congratulate 24-7 Intouch on winning the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "This ranking is truly the benchmark for choosing large-size, large-capacity teleservices agencies and I am so excited to see what their future holds."
The rankings from the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award are published in the 2017 2nd Quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.
