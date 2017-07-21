 
24-7 Intouch Wins 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award

 
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center solutions, has won the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award, presented by TMC.

24-7 Intouch was recognized as a top global teleservices agency for inbound and outbound interactions.Teleservices agencies are ranked for being the largest in the industry as measured by the amount of billale minutes completed during the past year.

"We are thrilled to once again be a recipient of this prestigious award," said Greg Fettes, President and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "As we continue to expand globally, we strive to maintain exceptional quality and value for our partners and team members in every aspect of our organization."

This award follows 24-7 Intouch's announcement of their continued U.S. expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I would like to congratulate 24-7 Intouch on winning the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "This ranking is truly the benchmark for choosing large-size, large-capacity teleservices agencies and I am so excited to see what their future holds."

The rankings from the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award are published in the 2017 2nd Quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly CustomerInteraction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), based in Norwalk, CT and founded in 1972, is the world's leading business-to-business and integrated marketing media company, servicing niche markets within the communications and technology industries. Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers. Additionally, Custom Content services provide you with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral. Finally, comprehensive event and roadshow management services help companies meet potential clients face-to-face. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit tmcnet.com.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch (http://www.24-7intouch.com) is an award-winning Global Contact Center Outsourcer that delivers innovative and value-driven customer service solutions across all industries via an omnichannel approach that includes voice, social media management, live chat, email, fraud, UAT, self-service, and back office administration. Using the most advanced technology in the industry, 24-7 Intouch's customizable customer care method allows their clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime consumer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. With over 17 years of experience, the 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for partners to create the ideal customer experience.
