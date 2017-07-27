A Bend man's life changing journey to A Tour des Chutes finish

Bill Fores at Tour De Chutes

Contact

Mandy Davis

VP of Marketing

***@total-property.com Mandy DavisVP of Marketing

End

-- Every accomplishment no matter how big or small, starts with a desire to do something different, something better and often something you never thought you could do. For one local Bend resident and real estate broker, Bill Fores, this accomplishment came in the form of finishing the 75-mile Tour de Chutes this month, something he didn't know would be possible just a few years ago.Bill's love of cycling and the outdoors began at a very young age, his dad was in the forest service and he was accustomed to being outdoors. However, as an adult, Bill found himself slogging through the days in a rigorous and often defeating role as a corporate salesman for General Motors. His job had him traveling across the country, working long hours and missing his family. As with many people, this routine took its toll on not only his mental well-being, but his body. During his 13 years at GM, Bill found himself at an unhealthy weight, unsatisfied with his job and fed-up with moving his family for work.Out of this frustration came a sincere desire for change. So, Bill picked up his bike and began riding with people from the neighborhood. Along with his healthier lifestyle came a renewed sense of possibility, and a spark of hope that there was life outside of the corporate environment.Bill gave his notice to GM and moved to Seattle with his wife Sue where he eventually got his real estate license and fell in love with doing sales in more authentic and connected way. If you ever get an opportunity to meet Bill, it's a guarantee that the conversation won't end without at least a few mentions of his kids and grandkids. His dedication to his family and desire to not miss out on anymore of the family life led Bill and his wife Sue to pack up once more in 2016, this time for Central Oregon.Bill half-jokingly says, "I've been buying and selling real estate for 30 years, just not professionally."In reference to his many moves while working for GM and in dealing with various professionals in the real estate industry. Because his experiences weren't always positive, he made it his mission to offer his clients the best experience possible and emphasizes his empathy for people who are relocating to a new area. Bill says it's important for people who are relocating to do their research about schools, neighborhoods and activities and find the best fit for them, stating, "I know what it's like to figure out schools and neighborhoods and I never make assumptions. I just give them the tools to make the best decision."Bill's passion for life, family and his clients is truly evident in his day to day and his work ethic clearly extends beyond the office and onto the bike. Congratulations on the finish Bill, we hope to see you conquer the Tour de Chutes again next year!About Bill Fores:Bill is an avid biker, outdoorsman and realtor with Total Property Resources LLC, where he has been practicing real estate since moving to Bend in 2016. To learn more about Bill or to contact him, visit www.billfores.com