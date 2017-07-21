News By Tag
South Coast Improvement, Co. completes Senior Living Residence's Standish Village renovation
The project featured the complete renovation of common areas on first floor as well as a new entrance to the Memory Care wing ad a new concrete pad leading into the building. Public rest rooms on the first floor were relocated to accommodate a larger private dining room and a new reception desk was installed.
Additional work included new and custom millwork, paint, flooring and new lighting. This included custom millwork in the activity room and a new sitting area in the memory care unit.
The $570,000 project began in December 2016 and concluded at the end of May 2017.
"We take all renovations in occupied space seriously, but even more so when we work in a Memory Care Unit. Residents there have some challenges and a renovation project has the potential to cause some distress if not handled properly," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. "We coordinated very closely and frequently with staff to ensure as little disruption as possible. Both from that standpoint and the quality of work, I would deem this a successful project."
Senior Living Residences, "The Right Values" company, has more than 25 years experience as a leader in innovative Assisted Living and Alzheimer's care in New England. In affiliation with the Boston University Alzheimer's Disease Center (BUADC), SLR remains at the forefront of evidence based care for seniors, especially those living with cognitive impairments including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. For more information about Senior Living Residences, including a listing of other locations, visit http://www.seniorlivingresidences.com.
Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Penn., South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of hospitality, senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit http://www.southcoastimprovement.com.
