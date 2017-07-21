News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Newly released! Rancor by John House!
When Paul and Cindy's father is framed and murdered, and his mother commits suicide, they are separated by the courts. Paul vows to find her somehow, someway, someday…and his parent's senseless deaths must be avenged.
Amidst the turbulent late sixties backdrop of Vietnam, Paul uses his "talents" for God, country, and his rancor…
Paul Aston enters Vietnam as a nineteen-year-
The path takes him through multiple foster homes, a juvenile detention center where he experiences physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, and finally to the US Army which provides the first stability since the loss of his family. In addition, it offers valuable instructions in skills he needs.
Gaining friends, only to lose them in battle, heightens his obsession, and after leaving the army, he is ready to carry out his plans. Only one thing stands between him and the fulfillment of his lifelong dream; the unexpected love of a woman.
John House, MD, creates his novels from his vast and varied experiences in life. He is actively involved in family medicine. A native Georgian, John received his BS from North Georgia College, his MD from the Medical College of Georgia and completed further training at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. House served four years in the US Army, including a tour in Vietnam. "I went to Vietnam to serve my country. I wore two hats, serving as Flight Surgeon for 2/20th Aerial Rocket Artillery and Division Artillery Surgeon for the 1st Cavalry (Airmobile)."
Prior to becoming a novelist, John published poetry and he also won prizes for short fiction. His first two novels So Shall You Reap and Choices were written with locations based in Northern and Coastal Georgia. His third novel Trail of Deceit (Limitless Publishing) is based on his knowledge and love of nature. All his creative works involve the richness of the Southern culture. His personal experiences give his novels, Rancor and Uncommon Bond, much authenticity and realism. Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse