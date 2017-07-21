News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Denver Metro FC as Colorado Conference Expansion Team
Denver-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Denver, Colo, Metro FC will begin UPSL play in the Colorado Championship Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're excited to welcome Denver Metro FC. Owner Jordi Blanco has a vision for his club and we are pleased that Denver Metro FC has selected to become a member of our growing national league. We wish Denver Metro FC the best of luck as it gets ready for the Fall season."
Denver Metro FC was founded by Jordi Blanco Moreno, former Technical Director for FC Barcelona's academy in Rio de Janeiro. Born in Barcelona, Spain, Blanco, 34, is owner and CEO of B-Elite Soccer Academy in Denver.
Denver Metro FC Owner and Head Coach Jordi Blanco Moreno said, "I really like the UPSL's competition, and the UPSL's Promotion/Relegation Model. I like that there's options to play in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. I want a good league, and I think that the UPSL is just that. I'm betting on the UPSL and that's why we are now a member of the league."
Denver Metro FC is sponsoring BarcelonaFoundation.org, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for children. The club will wear the BarceloneFoundations.org logo on its jersey in 2017.
"It's important for us to give back, and the Barcelona Foundation is a group that does a lot for young soccer players," Moreno said.
Sergio Toran Ruiz, 33, is an Assistant Coach for the Denver Metro FC, which is soon holding tryouts.
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Denver Metro FC
Denver Metro FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Denver, Colo., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Denver Metro FC will begin play in the UPSL's Colorado Conference.
Founded in 2017, Denver Metro FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Jordi Blanco Moreno
Direct: 303-669-1582
Email: jordi@denvermetrofc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
