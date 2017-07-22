News By Tag
Modern Business with Kevin Harrington is Showcased in Livein Magazine
Modern Business with Kevin Harrington is Showcased in Livein Magazine Which Advises Entrepreneurs Everywhere to "Put a Shark in Your Tank"
Directed in US by Joseph Raph Fraia, the magazine features a full-page photo of Harrington on the cover with an article in both English and Italian about him and his association with Modern Business inside. Harrington is the host and headlining spokesperson for the program, which scans world media to find compelling stories about groundbreaking achievements, inspiring people and paradigm-shifting developments, in order to provide viewers with unprecedented access to industry leaders and rising stars. Typical subjects for Modern Business segments could include anything from manufacturing, business management solutions and cost containment strategies to software, cloud computing and outstanding institutions of higher education.
Shot on location, written and edited by the award-winning Modern Business team, these riveting segments, which tend to run from three to five minutes in length, are compiled into half-hour programs and aired in a paid programming format on national and international networks, notably Fox Business News and Bloomberg Television.
Readers of Livein's May 2017 edition are treated to a banner article by Phil Brady in which they are briefed on Kevin Harrington's impressive background as inventor of the infomercial, mastermind behind billions of dollars worth of sales and star as one of the original "Sharks" on the hit reality television series "Shark Tank". Business people, both upcoming and experienced, are then advised to "Put a Shark in Your Tank" in order to bolster their own fortunes. Having Kevin Harrington in their corner virtually eliminates any limitations on their success.
"It's spectacular to have international recognition for our work with Modern Business," says Harrington. "The concept behind the show is to track down the world's most inspiring people, compelling stories and groundbreaking achievements to feature on our show."
"We at Modern Business are all about raising awareness and educating our viewers on relevant business topics," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer of Modern Business. "In his four decades as an entrepreneur, Kevin Harrington has launched over 10 businesses with over $100 million in sales each. He's also introduced 600 products generating over $6 billion in sales. Kevin has his finger on the pulse of new trends in business and is a great host for Modern Business."
About Modern Business
Headquartered in South Florida, Modern Business is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in producing and airing 3-5 minute informative, newsworthy segments about emerging and established companies that have new, innovative, game-changing ideas in order to showcase the hottest products and services that could very well transform our lives in the foreseeable future. Working out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
Kevin Harrington has paved the way as an inspiration to entrepreneurs around the world. He has been welcomed into millions of homes globally over the years through his informative and entertaining programs on both syndicated and paid television. As host of Modern Business, Kevin invites viewers to learn about hard working entrepreneurs, innovative technologies, new companies and exciting advancements. In every episode, he takes viewers behind the scenes with his featured guests.
About Livein Magazine
Livein is a bi-lingual Special Interest Publication that has published for 13-years, focusing on high-end, upscale lifestyle subjects. It advertises and promotes products, goods, services, venues, businesses and firms that are or want to be part of that lifestyle allowing readers to enrich their range of options. The magazine's core business is story-telling, advertorials and advertising, which actually go beyond the paper magazine, thanks to its multi-media platform. Thanks to its undisputed quality and style, a solid, growing network of the finest people, influencers, lifestylers, community leaders, jet-setters and go-getters loyally, joyfully and proactively attend the numerous events hosted by the magazine, bringing attention and increased business to the partner venue.
For more information about Livein Magazine, visit www.livein-style.com
For more information on Modern Business, please visit www.modernbusinesstv.com
