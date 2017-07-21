 
Weymouth Chamber of Commerce to host Coffee & Catch Up; input on major re-zoning sought

 
 
WEYMOUTH, Mass. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce will host a Coffee & Catch Up on Thursday, August 10th at Brewster Ambulance Headquarters, 25 Main Street, Weymouth.

Mayor Robert Hedlund and Weymouth Planning Director Bob Luongo have requested this session to meet with members of the Weymouth business community as they prepare to present their proposal for major zoning changes along the Routes 3A, 18 and 53 commercial corridors. Mayor Hedlund is actively seeking business community input about these changes.

The session will run 7:45 to 9:00 a.m. and is free to attend; however advanced registration is required online at www.southshorechamber.org/events/register/10186

For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org.

About the Weymouth Chamber of Commerce

The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2014 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, has become" the voice" of the Weymouth business community. The principal focus of the Chamber is sensible economic development within Weymouth's primary business districts.  The Chamber also maintains an aggressive schedule of networking and business-to-business events to build a strong esprit de corps within the business community.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
