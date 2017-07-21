News By Tag
Weymouth Chamber of Commerce to host Coffee & Catch Up; input on major re-zoning sought
Mayor Robert Hedlund and Weymouth Planning Director Bob Luongo have requested this session to meet with members of the Weymouth business community as they prepare to present their proposal for major zoning changes along the Routes 3A, 18 and 53 commercial corridors. Mayor Hedlund is actively seeking business community input about these changes.
The session will run 7:45 to 9:00 a.m. and is free to attend; however advanced registration is required online at www.southshorechamber.org/
For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org.
About the Weymouth Chamber of Commerce
The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2014 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, has become" the voice" of the Weymouth business community. The principal focus of the Chamber is sensible economic development within Weymouth's primary business districts. The Chamber also maintains an aggressive schedule of networking and business-to-
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
