Global Business and Wealth Building Entity Brings Entrepreneurial and Public Policy Focus

 
 
PLANTATION, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- ICABA®, a premier advocate and resource committed to fostering economic success for black entrepreneurs and professionals will host Business at Breakfast, Thursday, August 10, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311.

"Our quarterly breakfast forums serve as a unique business development platform that cultivates a healthy exchange of ideas about economic issues effecting global and local communities of color," states ICABA Founder and Chief Servant Officer Jerome Hutchinson, Jr. "In the interest of improving the economic vitality of black businesses through the aid of sound public policy, we anticipate this event will offer an empowering discussion with a rare combination of participants, including community, government, and  a public/private partnership entity."

ICABA Business at Breakfast will bring together entrepreneurs, community business leaders, public officials, and professionals of all backgrounds. Themed "Black Business Development: A Public Policy Perspective," the event will elevate the discussion, and heighten the awareness of local public and private sector efforts designed to enhance entrepreneurial success for Broward County's black business community. Program participants will include: Bertha Henry, Broward County Administrator; Bob Swindell, Greater Ft. Lauderdale Alliance President and CEO; and Sandy Michael McDonald, Director, Broward County Office for Economic and Small Business Development.

The general public is invited to attend ICABA Business at Breakfast. PNC Bank is the event's presenting partner, with collaboration from the Urban League of Broward County serving as Host Partner, Quest Workspaces as Supporting Partner, and Capital Analytics as Media Sponsor. Tickets are $20 for non- ICABA members and $15 for Associate Members. Admittance is free for ICABA Executive Members. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the organization's website at www.icabaworld.com. (http://www.icabaworld.com/)

(See ICABA Business at Breakfast video: https://vimeo.com/64687263)



ABOUT ICABA - International Career and Business Alliance, Inc.

ICABA®- International Career and Business Alliance, Inc. is a South Florida-based global business network assisting its members to build relationships and grow wealth. ICABA assists professionals and entrepreneurs of color attain their career, business and lifestyle aspirations by delivering valuable connections, information and opportunities generated from its online community, signature events, travel, and publications.   Please visit www.icabaworld.comfor more information.

