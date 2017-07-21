 
6-Time Juno Nominee Carol Welsman

Vote For Songs to Appear on New Album "For You" Coming August 18th Receive Executive Producer Credit, Discounted Signed CD and More....
 
 
Carol Welsman Turns To Social Media to Select Songs For New Album
Carol Welsman Turns To Social Media to Select Songs For New Album
 
LOS ANGELES - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In October of 2016, renowned promoter/producer Takao Ishizuka released the first solo piano/vocal album of 6-time Juno nominated jazz artist Carol Welsman in Japan.  The album reached #5 on the Japan Jazz Chart, remained top 20 for four months and was the top #1 selling album for over 5 months at Yamano Music, Tokyo's prominent jazz retailer.

This would come as no surprise to critics and fans alike who have always praised Welsman's piano/vocal talents.  As a result of the success of this album in Japan and by popular demand, Ms. Welsman is turning to her fans and social media to help select the recorded solo tracks from this top selling recording to be included in her forthcoming album release FOR YOU.  Via a social media event slated to run July 19 –August 2nd on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and her website, Welsman is providing 30 second sound bytes of each of the 23 tracks originally released in Japan, with the overall top 15 selected by those who vote to be included in the FOR YOU album release slated for August18.  Everyone partaking will receive an executive producer credit, names of which will be included in the album artwork and the ability to pre-order a signed discounted copy of the final CD. JAZZIZ Magazine will be including the track receiving the most votes in a forthcoming JAZZIZ on Disc Sampler, which is included with their quarterly print editions.  JAZZIZ is also making a special subscription offer available to those who vote, which can be accessed on the voting page.

Tracks recorded for consideration include:  Skylark, Bewitched, Garota de Ipanema, Danny Boy, Besame Mucho, Autumn Leaves, Manha da Carnaval, I Will Wait For You and Smile, among others.

For more information go to:   http://carolwelsman.com/contest

Stay Connected for updates and further information.

FB:          www.facebook.com/carolwelsmanjazz/ (http://www.facebook.com/carolwelsmanjazz/)

Instagram:      carolwelsmanjazz

Twitter:          @carolwelsman

Website:         www.carolwelsman.com (http://www.carolwelsman.com/)

Sheryl Feuerstein
***@eastwestmedia.net
Click to Share