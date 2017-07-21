Entrepreneur & Former Software Developer Launches Ground-breaking App

 
PHILADELPHIA - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The advancement of technology affords designers the opportunity to develop innovative and exciting new apps. The faith-based community is no exception. Vicky E. Lynch, an entrepreneur and visionary, took her love of the Bible, education, and her knowledge of technology and melded it into a ground-breaking, inspirational app just for kids ages 3-12 years old. The app motivates children to learn the Bible through 41 memorable poems, beautiful illustrations and a licensed partnership with Psalty Kids Co! to teach 26 scriptures with "The Bible Alphabet Song." The new app, Theo & Izzy the Word Seekers, is currently available as a free download through the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. A video highlighting the app's features is available here: http://bit.ly/2qprHHt.

Lynch came up with the idea for the app while putting her children to bed. "I realized that I could consolidate stories broken into several chapters in an interesting way that didn't feel overwhelming when I wanted them to sleep. Part two of the vision came when I formed a curriculum for children's Bible studies. I shared it with my children. With joy, they learned about the Bible, but wanted something visual like a video game. Instead, I decided to create an app," says Vicky. With a background in software development, Vicky conceptualized much of the creative and technical aspect of the app.

To complement the app, there is a story book which follows the stories. Children will enjoy the thrilling adventures that characters Theo and Izzy take them on. With characters that are easily relatable, children will connect with them immediately. Lynch, who serves as founder, director, product manager and writer of the app, through her organization, Words from a Childlike Heart, hopes that Theo & Izzy the Word Seekers encourages children to live out their own personal Bible experiences. With a goal to teach children valuable lessons found in each story, Vicky aims to make biblical narratives sensational and thought-provoking for kids. Through original music by 1 Vision Music Productions and narration by Voice Over Artist, Lisa Biggs, the presence of children makes the app keenly targeted to its intended audience. Feeling a call to spread the gospel and encourage literacy in this unique way, Vicky wants to ignite a spark in children for the Bible and for reading. She also hopes that Theo and Izzy serve as role models for kids.

The music and books are available for purchase on http://www.wordsfromachildlikeheart.com.

Contact
Words from a Childlike Heart
267-968-2301
info@wordsfromachildlikeheart.com
