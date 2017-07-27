News By Tag
Now Available – Marala Scott's New Book, Passion Inspires Greatness: A Journey With Purpose
Oprah's Ambassador of Hope, Marala Scott, Reveals How Your Own Passion Inspires Greatness If You Allow It.
Marala Scott is an Inspirational Speaker, Best Selling and Award-winning Author, and Ghostwriter. She has undeniable passion and the ability to connect with others in an unprecedented way. Her focus is to inspire her audience to build a foundation for success, overcome adversities, and live with the passion to achieve greatness. Marala speaks from her heart with life-changing words of unwavering faith, strength, and wisdom as revealed in her latest book, Passion Inspires Greatness. Her efforts caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey who honored her as one of her five Ambassadors of Hope in 2009 and stated, "A childhood of abuse almost kept Marala Scott from a life of happiness…until she discovered how to use her story to help others." Marala Scott is also a recipient of several awards, including a Congressional award for her humanitarian efforts for sharing her prolific life story.
Passion Inspires Greatness is the perfect book for anyone looking to succeed in athletics, business and in life. To learn more about Marala Scott, visit http://www.maralascott.com.
