Lawrence Resident Solennidad Rodriguez of Peabody Properties Earns Degree
Rodriguez has worked for Peabody Properties since December 2013. In her role as Property Manager, she oversees 135 Lafayette, an enticing blend of classic brick and modern architecture in trendy downtown Salem, and an affordable mixed-income community of 51 apartment homes offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts.
In her free time Rodriguez, a resident of Lawrence, volunteers at Lawrence Community Works and enjoys family reunions and karaoke with her husband, children, mother, sister and brothers.
"Continuing education and professional development are incredibly important to Peabody Properties. We are proud to congratulate Solennidad on her tremendous accomplishment, while representing Peabody Properties in such a great way for both the company and for the housing industry as a whole," said Kristin Pine, Director of Training and Education for Peabody Properties, Inc.
"Her additional education will go far toward enhancing her performance in her role at Peabody Properties. We acknowledge and appreciate her intellectual curiosity and applaud her academic initiative,"
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked #55 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
