Mani A. Farhadi Joins Taylor Design's Education Design Team
Farhadi will use her long-term relationships and expertise in strategic planning and programming for higher education and school projects to serve clients in this growing market segment.
Building upon Taylor Design's 40-years of success in its core markets of healthcare, education, science and technology and senior living, Farhadi will serve as Project Director / Senior Education Planner for the firm. In her new role, she will lead current education projects and conduct new business pursuits throughout California, working in collaboration with Taylor Design's existing education team.
"In addition to expanding our client base, I am most excited about leveraging Mani's expertise in strategic planning and programming to assist clients with master planning," said Kevin Hinrichs, Principal and Director of Taylor Design's office in San Francisco. "The decisions made in the early stages of a project, from master planning to project inception, are vital to achieving our client's goals. This is where our strategy-based design marries well with planning."
Before joining Taylor Design, Mani held senior-level leadership roles for two international architectural firms, including her recent position as Senior Associate/Project Manager for Steinberg in San Jose, Calif. and her prior role as Associate at Sasaki Associates in Watertown, Mass. She has presented at various conferences including SCUP, CCFC, CCLC, EQxD, AIA and A4LE.
"We are excited to build from our depth of work with the University of California system, and projects across healthcare, education, and science and technology markets," said Hinrichs. "As the educational curriculum evolves and becomes more integrated, the concepts of 'maker spaces' and cross-disciplinary education creates an opportunity for us to bring a fresh outlook to those projects."
Passionate about consensus building and the quality of education in the U.S., Mani's leadership also extends into volunteer duties, including serving as former Board of Trustee member for Los Gatos Union School District, and Chair of the Bond Oversight Committee, for which she was awarded 'Citizen Architect' from the AIA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture from Wellesley College in Mass., and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Boston Architectural College.
About Taylor Design: Taylor Design is a strategy-based design firm that collaborates with clients to learn together and develop powerful user-based solutions, places and services that drive value and are effective, valid and delightful. The firm's three practices in architectural design, interior design, and design strategy are united in their use of design as both a point of view, and a unifying method for its work. With offices in northern and southern California, Taylor Design's dynamic and effective strategy-based practice assures that decisions made at every stage of the design process have a positive impact on organizations and communities. Clients of the firm have included: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland; UC Berkeley; UCSF Medical Center; Stanford University; SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory; San Mateo County; Scripps Health, San Diego; UC San Diego Health System; UC Irvine Health; Hoag Health Network; as well as numerous service areas for Kaiser Permanente, among others. For more information about Taylor Design, visit www.WeAreTaylor.com.
