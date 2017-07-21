News By Tag
Simple Plan Tour & Ticket Giveaways
About the tour, the band says:
"It's hard to believe that this year, we will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of our debut album "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls". To commemorate this very special milestone, we are extremely excited to announce that we will be heading out on tour performing our entire first album all over the US…
These last 15 years have been an incredible journey for us. From rehearsing and writing songs in our parents' basements to selling millions of albums and playing shows all over the world, we got to live so many of our dreams because of this band and we couldn't be more grateful. The best part is that we got to do it all with the same 5 friends who started the band together; we couldn't be more proud of that!
After releasing our 5th album last year and playing more than 100 shows in over 40 countries, we felt it was important take this opportunity to look back and celebrate the amazing adventure we've had as a band and as friends. It felt important to do something special, something we've never done before to mark this landmark in our lives. This is why we wanted to do this tour. "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" changed everything for us and we are so excited to play all these songs again and relive a time in our lives full of so many amazing memories." -AltPress
18-Aug-17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
19-Aug-17 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
20-Aug-17 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
24-Aug-17 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
25-Aug-17 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
26-Aug-17 Austin, TX @ Emo's
30-Aug-17 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
1-Sep-17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
3-Sep-17 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
