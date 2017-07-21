 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Simple Plan Tour & Ticket Giveaways

 
 
NPNHJP_sec_leg_tour_poster_mars21 copy 3
NPNHJP_sec_leg_tour_poster_mars21 copy 3
 
AUSTIN, Texas - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Simple Plan have announced a tour for the 15th anniversary of their breakout album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls and we're excited to offer a pair of free tickets to one lucky winner at select shows!

About the tour, the band says:

"It's hard to believe that this year, we will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of our debut album "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls". To commemorate this very special milestone, we are extremely excited to announce that we will be heading out on tour performing our entire first album all over the US…

These last 15 years have been an incredible journey for us. From rehearsing and writing songs in our parents' basements to selling millions of albums and playing shows all over the world, we got to live so many of our dreams because of this band and we couldn't be more grateful. The best part is that we got to do it all with the same 5 friends who started the band together; we couldn't be more proud of that!

After releasing our 5th album last year and playing more than 100 shows in over 40 countries, we felt it was important take this opportunity to look back and celebrate the amazing adventure we've had as a band and as friends. It felt important to do something special, something we've never done before to mark this landmark in our lives. This is why we wanted to do this tour. "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" changed everything for us and we are so excited to play all these songs again and relive a time in our lives full of so many amazing memories." -AltPress

Want to win free tickets to see Simple Plan (http://thrl.cl/2h6GbJ7)? Check out a list of dates below, download the Thrillcall app (http://thrl.cl/2tzsdVw), and enter to win!

18-Aug-17  Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

19-Aug-17 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

20-Aug-17 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

24-Aug-17 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

25-Aug-17 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

26-Aug-17 Austin, TX @ Emo's

30-Aug-17 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

1-Sep-17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3-Sep-17 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
Jul 27, 2017 News



