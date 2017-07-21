News By Tag
Zero Surge Introduces Surge Protection for USB Charged Devices
Protect sensitive electronics from damaging surges during charging.
In offices, it is a common sight to see phones connected to computers USB ports for charging. This is not a good business practice as the phones could be connecting to the company network. Instead of looking for power to charge their phones, businesses could use the 6R15W-4USB to allow their employees to charge as it is not connected to a network. The USB charger is made by Hubbell and was specially designed to be efficient, robust, and offers a full 5 amps at rated voltage.
Like all Zero Surge products, the 6R15W-4USB contains series mode wide voltage range technology which is beneficial during brown-outs and when standby generators are in use. There are no metal oxide varistors (MOVs) used, it is non-sacrificial, and is certified to withstand a minimum of 10 years worst case surge exposure without degradation or failure. In addition, the filter technology also removes EMI/RFI noise disturbances from the power line. In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failure, surge damage, or fire in the company's history.
6R15W-4USB detailed specs and ordering information can be found atwww.zerosurge.com/
Zero Surge Inc. manufactures in the USA non-degrading panel mount, plug-in, and OEM power quality filters that suppress worst case surges and perform EMI/RFI power line conditioning. The products eliminate the surge damage and equipment loss often experienced with sacrificial metal oxide varistor (MOV) type surge suppressors. Zero Surge units have been installed in corporations, medical facilities, universities, utilities, banks, ocean vessels, as well as in military, government, manufacturing, retail, and residential applications. In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failures, fires, or product recalls in the company's history. For more information, visit https://zerosurge.com.
