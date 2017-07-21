 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Zero Surge Introduces Surge Protection for USB Charged Devices

Protect sensitive electronics from damaging surges during charging.
 
 
6R15W-4USB-Back-New
6R15W-4USB-Back-New
 
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- To take its line of failure-free surge protection another step further, Zero Surge recently introduced a model that includes protection for devices that use USB input for battery charging or powering the deviceThe 6R15W-4USB has 6 AC power outlets (2 always on, 4 switched), a built-in resettable circuit breaker, and a 4 port USB charger with a switch activated port door (when open delivers power; when closed, there is no current draw).  "This new addition to our plug-in line is a necessity for anyone charging Apple® or Android™ products, digital readers, wearables, MP3 players, IoT, and other USB compatible devices," said Donna De Vico, Sales & Marketing Director.  "USB powered devices tend to be sensitive and vulnerable to surge damage.  Charging these devices through the 6R15W's USB port will provide peace of mind, knowing they are fully protected from worst case surges that can cause immediate catastrophic damage and smaller surges that degrade the equipment over time."

In offices, it is a common sight to see phones connected to computers USB ports for charging.  This is not a good business practice as the phones could be connecting to the company network.  Instead of looking for power to charge their phones, businesses could use the 6R15W-4USB to allow their employees to charge as it is not connected to a network.  The USB charger is made by Hubbell and was specially designed to be efficient, robust, and offers a full 5 amps at rated voltage.

Like all Zero Surge products, the 6R15W-4USB contains series mode wide voltage range technology which is beneficial during brown-outs and when standby generators are in use.  There are no metal oxide varistors (MOVs) used, it is non-sacrificial, and is certified to withstand a minimum of 10 years worst case surge exposure without degradation or failure.  In addition, the filter technology also removes EMI/RFI noise disturbances from the power line.  In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failure, surge damage, or fire in the company's history.

6R15W-4USB detailed specs and ordering information can be found atwww.zerosurge.com/plug-in-products-solutions/?cat=6-recep... or by calling our Sales and Technical Support Dept. at 800-996-6696.

Zero Surge Inc. manufactures in the USA non-degrading panel mount, plug-in, and OEM power quality filters that suppress worst case surges and perform EMI/RFI power line conditioning.  The products eliminate the surge damage and equipment loss often experienced with sacrificial metal oxide varistor (MOV) type surge suppressors.  Zero Surge units have been installed in corporations, medical facilities, universities, utilities, banks, ocean vessels, as well as in military, government, manufacturing, retail, and residential applications.  In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failures, fires, or product recalls in the company's history.  For more information, visit https://zerosurge.com.

Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

Contact
Donna DeVico
Zero Surge Inc.
908-996-7700
***@zerosurge.com
