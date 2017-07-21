News By Tag
Poseidon Expeditions Captures 2 Awards for Our North Pole 360 in 3rd Russian Fulldome Film Festival
Poseidon Expeditions' 360º VR film, Our North Pole 360 took awards in the categories Best Fulldome Short Film and People's Choice Award (short film).
Over the three-day gathering the audience and jury viewed 50 feature films and video clips produced by creative teams from over 20 countries including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Germany, the United States, France, Greece, Argentina and Thailand. The conference itself assembled university lecturers, leading researchers, astronomers, fulldome producers, planetarium educators and others interested in the development and popularization of fulldome format. (According to Wikipedia, "Fulldome refers to immersive dome-based video projection environments. The dome, horizontal or tilted, is filled with real-time (interactive)
On the festival jury were eminent Russian scientists, planetarians and fulldome lovers: Sergey Yazev, head of the Jury, Director of the ISU Observatory;
To evaluate each production jury members followed such criteria as the scientific value of the presented content, the quality of the film script and the visuals, the correspondence between the soundtrack and footage, and finally the uniqueness of the idea behind the film. Each fulldome production could be awarded the maximum of 25 points.
"Viewers can feel the strength as the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Years of Victory smashes through thick sea ice to take you to a place few other will ever have the chance to visit. While soaring above the endless ice fields in a virtual helicopter ride viewers may be left breathless, but we hope with a yearning to join us on a cruise," said Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
Please see https://360.poseidonexpeditions.com
He added that there's a rising interest in 360º films that are showing up today at such famous film festivals as Sundance, Dubai Film Festival and Tribeca. For more information on the Fulldome Festival and awards please see http://www.fddb.org/
The complete 2017-18 Arctic and Antarctic schedules, rates and special offers can be found at www.poseidonexpeditions.com. A new 80-page catalog detailing the company's ships and activities is also available and can be requested online or through any of the Poseidon Expeditions offices.
For inquires and reservations in North America, or to request a catalog, agents can contact the company's Providence, RI, sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or by telephone at 347-801-2610.
In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, contact Poseidon's Hamburg office – Anfrage@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +49-40-7566-
In the UK and elsewhere on the globe, contact Sales@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +44-870-068-
About Poseidon Expeditions
With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. The company provides guests with the unique opportunity to travel to the geographic North Pole aboard the 50 Years of Victory (http://poseidonexpeditions.com/
PR Contact: Widness and Wiggins PR
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com/
