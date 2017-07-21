News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Pedal-to-the-Metal" StartupBus Rolls into New Orleans as part of International Competition
Busloads of entrepreneurs from seven cities will travel the country while building start-ups at 70 MPH, all rolling toward a jam-packed pitch competition in New Orleans
The decked-out New Orleans bus will leave the Big Easy on July 31st at 9:00 AM with destinations of Pensacola, Birmingham, Memphis, Little Rock, and Jackson, before returning to New Orleans on August 2nd for a big two-day competition at Landing Zone in the Lower Garden District.
For this year's competition, seven buses are leaving from "tech hubs" across the United States and Mexico, including New York, San Francisco, Tampa, Akron (Ohio), St. Louis, New Orleans, and Mexico City. Approximately 200 entrepreneurs on 25+ teams in all are expected to compete for potential funding.
The New Orleans bus, organized by local entrepreneurs and StartupBus alumni Alyson Kilday and Max Gaudin, will be traveling through regional hubs across six southern states on a round trip starting and ending in New Orleans. The buses will be loaded with the region's most ambitious developers, marketers, and designers riding over 72 hours while participating in part hackathon, part road trip.
StartupBus made its debut in Louisiana in 2012 when Kilday and Gaudin both rode.
"With StartupBus, what seemed like a novelty at first quickly became a deep dive into the startup world. I gleaned a significant amount of start-up know-how while making several lifelong business connections,"
All buses depart for New Orleans on July 31st and arrive August 2nd. The semi-finals will be August 3rd at Landing Zone, 625 Celeste Street, in the Lower Garden District where venture capital pitch coaches will be on hand to assist teams. The finals will hosted by the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Coaches and organizations providing services throughout the event include Human Networks, Ready.Set.Passion!
The StartupBus New Orleans 2017 is made possible by generous donations and sponsorships from companies vested in the future of New Orleans. Those sponsors include GE Digital, Landing Zone, Orleans Coffee, SCORE/SBA of New Orleans, NOLA Brewing, Vetlaunch, New Orleans Tours, Hop & Jaunt, and HEROfarm Marketing & Public Relations.
The StartupBus New Orleans 2017 still has limited opportunities for sponsors who are interested in helping startups and furthering the creative and technical capabilities of Louisiana. Corporate sponsorships include branding and media recognition at the Landing Party on August 3 - 4. Those interested in sponsorship information for the event and potential riders can contact Alyson Kilday at aly@hopandjaunt.com.
Updates and achievements from the road are available at:
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Interview and photography opportunities are available upon request.
About Landing Zone (625 Celeste St., New Orleans, LA 70130):
New Orleans' largest co-working facility offering 20,000 square feet of work space situated on 3 floors will be providing FREE co-working to local entrepreneurs the two days of the event. Sign up is located here.
Media Contact
Shaun Walker, HEROfarm
504-451-4282
***@hero-farm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse