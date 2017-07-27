Nature's Eye Founder/Wildlife Biologist Wins National Conservation Award

Spread the Word

-- Blake Hamilton, the founder of Nature's Eye, has been honored by the Quality Deer Management Association as their Professional Deer Manager of the Year for 2017. Each year, QDMA selects one individual as the world's foremost professional in the field of deer management to receive this honor. The Al Brothers Professional Deer Manager of the Year Award is the highest whitetail deer management honor bestowed by QDMA to professionals in the private sector. Hamilton is recognized for his many years of service in conservation and his tireless work towards enhancing wildlife habitat and promoting quality deer management. He is the founder, owner, and president of Nature's Eye, a leader in the forestry and wildlife management industry, and works with landowners on a daily basis, helping them improve habitat and enhance their outdoor experience.The award is named for Al Brothers, who is considered by many as the father of whitetail deer management. He was influential in setting many of the fundamental conservation policies that have shaped deer management over the subsequent years. Brothers' foresight in deer management during the 1970s influenced biologist Joe Hamilton to found QDMA.QDMA is the foremost deer management organization in the country, with over 60,000 members in all 50 states and several foreign countries. Since 1988, QDMA has worked to promote sustainable, high-quality deer populations, wildlife habitats and ethical hunting experiences through research, education, advocacy, and hunter recruitment. QDMA teaches deer hunters how to improve local deer populations, habitat and hunting experiences.Nature's Eye Consulting is currently managing properties all across the U.S. and is continuously expanding its influence throughout the country. The company is headquartered in Lufkin, TX, with offices in Jackson, MS and Jackson, TN. The Nature's Eye brand also houses a media division, Nature's Eye Media, and a real estate division, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas – Lufkin.