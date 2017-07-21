Country(s)
SVN / Vanguard names new Southern California Retail Director
Retail veteran tapped for fast growing SVN Orange County office
"We are confident that Travis will play a key role in providing a new outlook on retail sales/leasing in core markets while continuing to assist us in growing our platform," said CAMERON IRONS, Managing Director of SVN | VANGUARD. "We are focused on expanding the firm's reach in the marketplace and we believe Travis will be a tremendous asset in further developing that goal."
Travis brings over 13 years of retail and office expertise from Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (NGKF) and Vanguard Investment Properties. In his most recent roll he served as Managing Director in the Newport Beach office of NGKF. During his career, he has completed more than 600 transactions totaling more than $500M. Travis has transacted deals with a number of national tenants including Ralph's-Kroger, Chase Bank, Walmart, Clineva Urgent Care, St. Jude Hospital, 7-Eleven, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Petco to name a few.
SVN International Corp., a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. We believe geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value to our clients.
