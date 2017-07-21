SVN / Vanguard names new Southern California Retail Director Retail veteran tapped for fast growing SVN Orange County office Travis Dunn SANTA ANA, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SVN | VANGUARD, one the nation's fastest growing commercial real estate firms, has appointed TRAVIS DUNN as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail. In his new role, Travis will utilize his sales/leasing expertise and extensive network to continue to both grow the firm's market share and drive value representing property owners and tenants.



"We are confident that Travis will play a key role in providing a new outlook on retail sales/leasing in core markets while continuing to assist us in growing our platform," said CAMERON IRONS, Managing Director of SVN | VANGUARD. "We are focused on expanding the firm's reach in the marketplace and we believe Travis will be a tremendous asset in further developing that goal."



Travis brings over 13 years of retail and office expertise from Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (NGKF) and Vanguard Investment Properties. In his most recent roll he served as Managing Director in the Newport Beach office of NGKF. During his career, he has completed more than 600 transactions totaling more than $500M. Travis has transacted deals with a number of national tenants including Ralph's-Kroger, Chase Bank, Walmart, Clineva Urgent Care, St. Jude Hospital, 7-Eleven, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Petco to name a few.



SVN International Corp., a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. We believe geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value to our clients.



Visit



Contact

Cameron Irons, Managing Director

SVN / Vanguard

***@svn.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12654916/1 Cameron Irons, Managing DirectorSVN / Vanguard End -- SVN | VANGUARD, one the nation's fastest growing commercial real estate firms, has appointed TRAVIS DUNN as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail. In his new role, Travis will utilize his sales/leasing expertise and extensive network to continue to both grow the firm's market share and drive value representing property owners and tenants."We are confident that Travis will play a key role in providing a new outlook on retail sales/leasing in core markets while continuing to assist us in growing our platform," said CAMERON IRONS, Managing Director of SVN | VANGUARD. "We are focused on expanding the firm's reach in the marketplace and we believe Travis will be a tremendous asset in further developing that goal."Travis brings over 13 years of retail and office expertise from Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (NGKF) and Vanguard Investment Properties. In his most recent roll he served as Managing Director in the Newport Beach office of NGKF. During his career, he has completed more than 600 transactions totaling more than $500M. Travis has transacted deals with a number of national tenants including Ralph's-Kroger, Chase Bank, Walmart, Clineva Urgent Care, St. Jude Hospital, 7-Eleven, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Petco to name a few.SVN International Corp., a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. We believe geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value to our clients.Visit http://www.svnvanguard.com for more information or Contact Cameron Irons for information on joining our team. Source : SVN / Vanguard Email : ***@svn.com Tags : Orange County , Commercial Real Estate , Brokerage , Svn , NGKF , Marcus And Millichap , Colliers , Shopping Center , Retail , Icsc Industry : Business , Finance , Loans , Marketing , Property , Real Estate Location : Santa Ana - California - United States Subject : Executives Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

