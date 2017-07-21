News By Tag
Meat distributor severs ties with shop involved in racist incident
"Mosner Family Brands condemns such intolerance, and any form of racism and discrimination. This incident warranted the termination of our firm supplying its products to this butcher shop," said President Michael Mosner. "This type of behavior is not in line with our corporate values."
The meat distribution company, based in the Bronx's Hunts Point Cooperative Meat Market, initially hoped to await the final outcome of the police investigation before making a decision on the incident.
However, as it continued to review the matter itself, Mosner concluded that the appropriate course of action was to immediately cease doing business with Ottomanelli & Sons.
Mosner Family Brands has long had a zero-tolerance policy in its workplace when it comes to all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment. Accordingly, it mandates that its staff attend annual sensitivity and anti-harassment training, because it expects all employees to treat each other and to be treated with dignity and respect.
"We stand united with our employees and their union against racism and discrimination, and we demonstrate our support with actions," said Michael Mosner.
The Company has been working collaboratively with the union that represents its manufacturing and delivery employees to arrange for the impacted employee, Victor Sheppard, to return to work.
Following the incident, the Company allowed the employee extended leave and offered free counseling and financial support through its disability policy. When Mr. Sheppard expressed a desire to return to work, the Company offered him an alternative customer delivery route outside of Manhattan to ensure that he would have no exposure to Ottomanelli & Sons' storefront.
Mr. Sheppard indicated on three separate occasions that he was ready to resume his duties at Mosner Family Brands, but unfortunately—
