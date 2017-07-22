News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for Kit LLC's Serious Serum
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Kit LLC's Serious Serum
Anyone can be susceptible to ingrown hair. Ingrown hair arises when hair grows back into the skin, instead of rising up from it.This happens due to dead skin clogging up a hair follicle. Many people experience this from shaving or waxing. Ingrown hairs produce red bumps that look like pimples, sometimes with pus. They are itchy and uncomfortable. Effects of ingrown hair include the hair follicle becoming infected, darkening of the skin skin, or scarring.
No one wants to deal with the discomfort and embarrassment that ingrown hair inflicts. Now with Serious Serum from Kit LLC, there's a way to prevent and treat ingrown hair. Serious Serum is a strong, yet gentle ingrown hair remover and skin-exfoliant. Made with all-natural ingredients, Serious Serum can be used anywhere on the body for smooth, clear skin. Other brands use ingredients that are not beneficial for the skin, like alcohol. Serious Serum uses hydrating, soothing ingredients such as lactic acid, willow bark, and glycolic acid.
"As an experienced esthetician, I tried for years to help my waxing clients treat persistent ingrown hairs, redness, and bumps," says Shannon Conley, Founder and Owner of Serious Serum. "The results were minimal and I really grew frustrated with the slew of ineffective ingrown hair eliminators on the market.Seeking a better solution for men and women everywhere, I developed Serious Serum."
Serious Serum is a multi-tasking skin serum. Not only does it prevent ingrown hairs, help treat breakouts, alleviate redness and bumps, and lighten dark spots, it also diminishes fine lines and wrinkles. Serious Serum allows men and women to live silky smooth.
"Here at AsSeenOnTV.pro, we're always looking for the best of the best. Skincare is a competitive market," says Melissa Leibowitz, Senior Product Manager at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "What stands out about Serious Serum is that it's potent enough to get the job done, but still suitable for sensitive skin."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Serious Serum will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Serious Serum, please visit www.seriousserum.com.
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@asseenontv.pro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse