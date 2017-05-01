 
Industry News





Bella Fe Films welcomes animators worldwide for Bill Plympton tribute

Bella Fe Films of Los Angeles, California, announces an open call to animators worldwide to participate in Your Face Global Jam, a tribute to twice Oscar Nominated 'King of Indie Animation,' Bill Plympton.
 
LOS ANGELES - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Plympton and Bella Fe Films are celebrating 30 since Plympton's first Oscar nomination for the hand-drawn surreal animation Your Face. Bella Fe Films [BFF] has opened up this film for reinterpretation by Plympton's fans and fellow animators for the re-mastered release of this original film, Plympton's studio and BFF seek to include tribute interpretations in his special features.

Bella Fe Films director, Ken Mora, has to-date compiled over 40 three-second segments from animators in over a dozen countries for the Global Jam, and has just opened up more segments in an open-call competition for inclusion in the film.

Submissions of available three second segment to the Global Jam are due by August 31, 2017 and can be claimed at BFF's YouTube channel - the best of each segment submitted will be included in the Jam. Interested animators can also participate in the more ambitious re-interpretation of the entire film as detailed in Plympton's own blog at Scribble Junkies

Participants in the film will receive closing title credits and be listed on the film's page at Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and credited inclusion in the re-release DVD (and other media versions) special features.

Bella Fe Films YouTube listing of available segments: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6EBBT1Ij5I6mFwX-K...

Details at Plympton Studio's blog Scribble Junkies for interpretation of entire short film: http://scribblejunkies.blogspot.com/2017/05/your-face.html

