News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brandie Dickerson named Executive Vice President at Tri-Town Constru
New position will report directly to Tri-Town Construction owner Marc Devisse
As the firm's Executive Vice President, Dickerson is working with Devisse to further define the firm's vision and execute strategic initiatives for business growth. She oversees the firm's sales and marketing, administrative and human resources, and leads its charitable and community initiatives. To accommodate faster growth, Dickerson is formalizing internal operations, policies and procedures to ensure they align with Tri-Town Construction's core values.
"Brandie has been an enormous help to me over the last couple of years, as we have shifted into higher growth," said President Marc Devisse of Tri-Town Construction. "Her leadership, energy and capabilities have helped me cultivate and strengthen the firm to take on new, exciting opportunities."
Originally from the Mississippi Gulf coast, she owned and operated Brandie Dickerson Designs from 2009 to 2015. It was a full service interior and event design firm, with retail locations in Mississippi and Florida. Earlier she worked in sales, marketing and merchandising for The Paper Moon of Biloxi and was a licensed Realtor® for Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Dickerson and her family relocated to Southwest Florida in 2015. She serves as secretary of Kiwanis of Bonita Springs' Young Professionals group, is on the advisory board of The Above Board Chamber, has coached Girls on the Run of Collier County, and recently graduated from Leadership Collier's Foundations Growing Associates in Naples program (GAIN).
Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general contractor and roofing contractor serving Southwest Florida. It specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing and is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. Tri-Town distinguishes itself through community involvement and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.
Contact
Tri-Town Construction
***@tri-townconstruction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse