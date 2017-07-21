Gonzalez Family Offce Encourages Being Proactive in Government at the Young Latino Leadership Summit

 
Industry News





Gonzalez Family Office
Gonzalez Family Office
 
LAS VEGAS - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Gonzalez Family Office's Vice President of Government Affairs and Media, Ileana Garcia, addressed the attendees of Turning Point USA's Young Latino Leadership Summit about the importance of becoming familiar with how the government and taxation work. "If you don't get involved, if you don't bother to speak out, then you can't complain on social media. It's important to be proactive and not reactive," said Ileana. Ileana was invited by the Founder and Executive Director of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. Charlie spearheads this national student movement that is dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government. Gonzalez Family Office supports this purpose. "We are no longer one issue voters and cannot allow political ideologies and disingenuous divisiveness to keep us from enjoying the wonders of capitalism in a free government," said Ileana. She also spoke about how the upcoming tax reform blueprint that is currently being modeled by Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, will either make or break the people of the United States in the next four years, and about how both real estate and retail could be vastly affected.

About the Young Latino Leadership Summit

Turning Point USA's Young Latino Leadership Summit is a conference for young, conservative Latinos. The 2017 YLLS took place in Las Vegas, NV on July 18th and 19th at the Paris Resort, and was held in conjunction with Freedom Fest and the Atlas Society's Atlas Day.

Throughout the Summit, attendees heard from some of the nation's most well-known conservative leaders and activists, received first-class professional development and leadership training, and networked with other attendees and organizations from across the country.

About Gonzalez Family Office

CEO and Founder of Gonzalez Family Office, Julio Gonzalez, created the company to provide diverse investment strategies from property and alternatives to investments in sports teams. The family is also involved in philanthropic endeavors. Julio himself works weekly with Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration to advise on the tax reform blueprint, and he is very educated and aware of what is going on in government.

For more information, please visit http://www.GonzalezFamilyOffice.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
