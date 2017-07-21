News By Tag
Gonzalez Family Offce Encourages Being Proactive in Government at the Young Latino Leadership Summit
About the Young Latino Leadership Summit
Turning Point USA's Young Latino Leadership Summit is a conference for young, conservative Latinos. The 2017 YLLS took place in Las Vegas, NV on July 18th and 19th at the Paris Resort, and was held in conjunction with Freedom Fest and the Atlas Society's Atlas Day.
Throughout the Summit, attendees heard from some of the nation's most well-known conservative leaders and activists, received first-class professional development and leadership training, and networked with other attendees and organizations from across the country.
About Gonzalez Family Office
CEO and Founder of Gonzalez Family Office, Julio Gonzalez, created the company to provide diverse investment strategies from property and alternatives to investments in sports teams. The family is also involved in philanthropic endeavors. Julio himself works weekly with Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration to advise on the tax reform blueprint, and he is very educated and aware of what is going on in government.
For more information, please visit http://www.GonzalezFamilyOffice.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
