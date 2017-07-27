Q2 2017 | Houston Industrial | Research & Forecast Report

Houston's industrial market sees continued growth on the east side due to boom in petrochemical industry

-- During the first half of 2017, 3.0M SF of Houston's industrial inventory was absorbed, all occurring during the first quarter. Second quarter absorption was close to zero, posting only -13,100 SF.The average vacancy rate increased 20 basis points over the quarter from 5.3% in to 5.5%. A little over 1.5M SF of new product delivered during the second quarter, bringing the mid-year new inventory total to over 5M SF. There is currently 4.2M SF under construction and 77.2% is pre-leased. Most of the leased space under construction are build-to-suit projects for companies such as Amazon, FedEx, Katoen Natie and Vinmar International.In addition to the Industrial distribution and warehouse space under construction, two large petrochemical plants have been announced in recent months. Brazil-based Braskem announced late June it will build a $675 million petrochemical manufacturing facility next to its existing production facilities in La Porte, TX. And, LyondellBasell plans to build a $2.4 billion petrochemical plant near the Houston Ship Channel, the largest factory of its kind in the world. Both companies site the cheap cost of fuel, the large inventory available of natural gas liquids as well as access to foreign markets through exports as a source of growth in the petrochemical industry.The average citywide quoted industrial rental rate decreased 2.7% on a quarterly basis from $7.08 per SF NNN to $6.89 per SF NNN, and it decreased marginally on an annual basis from $6.97 per SF NNN.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Houston metropolitan area created 45,300 jobs (not seasonally adjusted) between May 2016 and May 2017. Most of the recent quarterly job growth occurred in employment services, public education, food services and drinking places, health care, and fabricated metal products.Visit our website and view the full report at www.colliers.com/texas/houstonindustrial