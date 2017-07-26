Country(s)
Q-Track Signs Tysen Technologies to Distribute SafeSpot™ Forklift Collision Avoidance Systems in Southeast Asia
Simple, low-cost wireless safety solution to alert workers when a forklift approaches around a blind corner now available in Singapore and Southeast Asia
SafeSpot™ offers a simple, low-cost wireless solution to alert workers when a forklift approaches around a blind corner. The SafeSpot™ Warning Light illuminates when a forklift comes within a user-defined warning radius of twenty to forty feet and eliminates the need for workers to wear a tag or warning device. The easily installed, no-maintenance forklift safety system employs Q-Track's patented NFER® technology, providing a reliable warning even around corners due to the low-frequency, near-field nature of the wireless signals.
SafeSpot™ is available in a 220V AC export version, and Q-Track is looking for additional worldwide distributors.
About Q-Track:
Q-Track Corporation (www.Q-Track.com) offers solutions that provide "Knowing Where, Anywhere" for a growing range of industrial real-time location applications. The company's patented Near-Field Electromagnetic Ranging (NFER®) systems employ a unique low-frequency, long-wavelength radio signal to achieve highly accurate (40 cm rms) indoor location results even in complicated non-line-of-
Q-Track is a privately-held company located in Huntsville, AL. The company's research and development was supported by private investors and funding from the Department of Homeland Security, the National Science Foundation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the National Institutes for Health.
About Tysen Technologies:
Tysen Technologies Private Limited (http://www.tysentech.com/
Contact
Steve Werner
Q-Track Corporation
2564890075
info@q-track.com
Photos:
