August 2017
Q-Track Signs Tysen Technologies to Distribute SafeSpot™ Forklift Collision Avoidance Systems in Southeast Asia

Simple, low-cost wireless safety solution to alert workers when a forklift approaches around a blind corner now available in Singapore and Southeast Asia
 
First Asian deployment of Q-Track SafeSpot Forklift Collision Avoidance System
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Q-Track Corporation, the pioneer in near-field electromagnetic ranging (NFER®) indoor location, proximity detection, and collision avoidance, today announced a distribution agreement with Tysen Technologies Private Limited. Tysen Technologies will serve as the exclusive distributor of Q-Track's SafeSpot™ Forklift Collision Avoidance Systems for Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. "We're delighted to team with Tysen Technologies in making SafeSpot™ available to customers across Southeast Asia," said Steve Werner, CEO of Q-Track Corporation.

SafeSpot™ offers a simple, low-cost wireless solution to alert workers when a forklift approaches around a blind corner. The SafeSpot™ Warning Light illuminates when a forklift comes within a user-defined warning radius of twenty to forty feet and eliminates the need for workers to wear a tag or warning device. The easily installed, no-maintenance forklift safety system employs Q-Track's patented NFER® technology, providing a reliable warning even around corners due to the low-frequency, near-field nature of the wireless signals.

SafeSpot™ is available in a 220V AC export version, and Q-Track is looking for additional worldwide distributors.

About Q-Track:

Q-Track Corporation (www.Q-Track.com) offers solutions that provide "Knowing Where, Anywhere" for a growing range of industrial real-time location applications. The company's patented Near-Field Electromagnetic Ranging (NFER®) systems employ a unique low-frequency, long-wavelength radio signal to achieve highly accurate (40 cm rms) indoor location results even in complicated non-line-of-sight environments. NFER® Real Time Location Systems enable "Dosimulation™," a radiation worker training system deployed in a quarter of U.S. nuclear plants. Q-Track location systems enhance military training by precisely locating soldiers in training ranges extending through multiple buildings and across tens of thousands of square meters (hundreds of thousands of square feet). Q-Track also offers proximity detection and collision avoidance systems that protect people from cranes, robotic material handling equipment, and forklifts at a variety of manufacturing plants worldwide.

Q-Track is a privately-held company located in Huntsville, AL. The company's research and development was supported by private investors and funding from the Department of Homeland Security, the National Science Foundation, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the National Institutes for Health.

About Tysen Technologies:

Tysen Technologies Private Limited (http://www.tysentech.com/) was established in April 2010 by a team of materials handling specialists. The team has more than 18 years of experience in providing material storage and handling solutions to a wide spectrum of industries. Besides Singapore, the team has had the experience implementing solutions in other Far East countries, comprising China, Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. Backed by a list of globally renown principals, Tysen Technologies, though newly established, has the confidence of its principals to represent them and to advance their presence & interest in Asia together.

End
