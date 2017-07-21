News By Tag
DBH's Making History in the United States-CGI Student Appointed to the New York State Board of Parol
This marks the first time in history that a future DBH has served on a State Board of Parole in New York or any other US State. Reflecting upon the recent appointment, Charles shared the following message with Cummings Graduate Institute CEO and DBH Director, Dr. Cara English:
"CGI has changed my life, all for the better. Because I have the DBH program listed on my resume, the Senators wanted to know all about the program in each hearing. I was questioned by New York Senate Board members to explain the DBH program, and the 'DBH' title, which you can hear in the video below.
Everyone appears to be excited to have someone on the Board with behavioral experience. My goal is to use the education and skills acquired at CGI to improve behavioral health services throughout the New York correctional system.
Presently, within the NYS correctional system, primary care and behavioral health care are siloed, with no interaction across boundaries. The integration of care will support inmates while in prison, and will ensure appropriate treatment upon release, thus reducing recidivism rates among the formerly incarcerated."
Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies congratulates Charles Davis for his recent achievement and looks forward to seeing his impact in the state of New York.
