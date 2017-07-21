 
Rockford-Based RE/MAX Group Acquires Byron Franchise

 
 
ELGIN, Ill. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The RE/MAX Professional Advantage office in Byron, Ill., has been added to the brokerage group led by Tom Humpal that includes RE/MAX Property Source in Rockford and Belvidere, Ill., and RE/MAX Hub City in Rochelle, Ill. Headquarters are at the Rockford office.

         The nine brokers in the Byron office bring the total number of agents affiliated with Humpal's firm to 40. Based on 2016 sales achievements, RE/MAX Property Source/RE/MAX Hub City earned recognition for the second year in a row from REAL Trends magazine in its annual report on the most productive residential brokerages in the United States.

         Humpal described the Bryon acquisition as "one of those opportunities that was too attractive to pass up." He explained that the founder of the Bryon office, Kitty Moring, was ready to step away from the demands of managing the operation, and purchasing the Byron franchise allowed his organization to increase in a major way its presence in the attractive Ogle County market area.

         "The Byron office was already a top-notch facility with a highly visible location in the heart of town and ample room for growth, and that has made for an easy transition," said Humpal, who serves as the office's managing broker. He is working closely with Polly Zeibert, an experienced broker who is now handling agent recruitment and training for the Byron office.

         One goal Humpal has for the Byron office is to expand the work it does with home builders.

         "Byron is seeing a good deal of new residential development geared to people who work in the Rockford area, especially those who work at Chicago Rockford International Airport, where air freight operations are expanding," Humpal said. "It has tremendous appeal as a bedroom community, and we are now positioned to serve it as that growth continues."

         Humpal brought his previously independent Rockford office into the RE/MAX Northern Illinois network in 2011 and later acquired existing RE/MAX offices in Belvidere and Rochelle.

         RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

