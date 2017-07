inStyleTV is proud to showcase Cudas

Right now is the perfect time of year to get outdoors and take advantage of the beautiful weather throughout much of the country.

End

--is proud to showcaseatNational We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AMAtlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AMCleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AMPittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AMSan Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AMWashington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AMSeattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AMRaleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AMHartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AMDenver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AMMade using durable fabrics and high quality materials;with Perfect Pullä technology features a natural cork footbed that's anatomically shaped with arch support for a comfortable and secure fit.Unique to Cudas, and one of a kind in the industry, Perfect Pullä is a patent pending adjustable fit system, that lets the wearer adjust the tension in the sandal's upper for a customized fit and added stability. This exclusive feature helps the sandal stay on your foot securely during outdoor activities on rough terrain.With similar benefits as our woman's sandal, thetechnology has a rubber footbed and woven upper for total comfort and support.For more information aboutvisit http://www.cudas.com/ is produced byand airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers.is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services.Wear Cudas. Wear Vacation Daily.The Cudas mission is to provide water shoes and sandals that enhance your leisure time. Thoughtfully crafted since 1991, Cudas are designed for good times on the dock, deck, boat, board, beach, and in the backyard.