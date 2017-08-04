News By Tag
inStyleTV is proud to showcase Cudas
Right now is the perfect time of year to get outdoors and take advantage of the beautiful weather throughout much of the country.
National We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AM
Atlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AM
Cleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AM
Pittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
San Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
Washington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AM
Seattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AM
Raleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AM
Hartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AM
Denver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AM
Cudas has invented a flip flop that can adjust to your foot, and is stylish enough for happy hour. Our Perfect Pull adjustable fit system let's the wearer change the tension in the upper for a tighter or looser fit. Say goodbye to flip flop fatigue forever!
Made using durable fabrics and high quality materials; The Women's Cumberland Sandal by Cudas with Perfect Pullä technology features a natural cork footbed that's anatomically shaped with arch support for a comfortable and secure fit.
Unique to Cudas, and one of a kind in the industry, Perfect Pullä is a patent pending adjustable fit system, that lets the wearer adjust the tension in the sandal's upper for a customized fit and added stability. This exclusive feature helps the sandal stay on your foot securely during outdoor activities on rough terrain.
With similar benefits as our woman's sandal, the Men's Dorado Sandal with Perfect Pullä technology has a rubber footbed and woven upper for total comfort and support.
For more information aboutCudas, visithttp://www.cudas.com/
ABOUT inStyleTV:
inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services. For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/
About AGS Footwear:
Wear Cudas. Wear Vacation Daily.
The Cudas mission is to provide water shoes and sandals that enhance your leisure time. Thoughtfully crafted since 1991, Cudas are designed for good times on the dock, deck, boat, board, beach, and in the backyard.
