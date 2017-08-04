 
News By Tag
* Footwear
* Outdoor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


inStyleTV is proud to showcase Cudas

Right now is the perfect time of year to get outdoors and take advantage of the beautiful weather throughout much of the country.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Footwear
* Outdoor

Industry:
* Television

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- inStyleTV is proud to showcase Cudas at

National  We-TV  August 4, 2017  Friday  8:30AM
Atlanta  WPXA  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:00AM
Cleveland  WVPX  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:30AM
Pittsburgh  WINP  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
San Francisco  KKPX  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
Washington D.C.  WPXW  August 3, 2017  Thursday  7:00AM
Seattle  KWPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00AM
Raleigh NC  WRPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00 AM
Hartford  WHPX  August 5, 2017  Saturday  8:30AM
Denver  KPXC  August 7, 2017  Monday  7:30AM

Cudas has invented a flip flop that can adjust to your foot, and is stylish enough for happy hour. Our Perfect Pull adjustable fit system let's the wearer change the tension in the upper for a tighter or looser fit. Say goodbye to flip flop fatigue forever!

Made using durable fabrics and high quality materials; The Women's Cumberland Sandal by Cudas with Perfect Pullä technology features a natural cork footbed that's anatomically shaped with arch support for a comfortable and secure fit.

Unique to Cudas, and one of a kind in the industry, Perfect Pullä is a patent pending adjustable fit system, that lets the wearer adjust the tension in the sandal's upper for a customized fit and added stability. This exclusive feature helps the sandal stay on your foot securely during outdoor activities on rough terrain.

With similar benefits as our woman's sandal, the Men's Dorado Sandal with Perfect Pullä technology has a rubber footbed and woven upper for total comfort and support.

For more information aboutCudas, visithttp://www.cudas.com/

ABOUT inStyleTV:

inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services.  For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/)

About AGS Footwear:
Wear Cudas. Wear Vacation Daily.
The Cudas mission is to provide water shoes and sandals that enhance your leisure time. Thoughtfully crafted since 1991, Cudas are designed for good times on the dock, deck, boat, board, beach, and in the backyard.
End
Source:AGS Footwear
Email:***@westmediaproductions.tv Email Verified
Tags:Footwear, Outdoor
Industry:Television
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
West Media Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share