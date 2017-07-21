News By Tag
Summer Charity Coalition Luncheon Unites Tampa Bay
After a complimentary lunch Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and served as its Master of Ceremonies. He explained the Way to Happiness Association, one of 8 non-profit humanitarian organizations sponsored by the Church of Scientology internationally.
"The Association utilizes the book The Way to Happiness, a non-religious moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard, aimed wholly on restoring honesty and morality," said Mr. Pires.
Mr. Pires specifically chose one precept to talk about from the book, "Fulfill Your Obligations."
The speed networking segment was next, run by Ms. Julieta Santagostino, President of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. During this segment, guests paired up with someone in the room they'd never met before. They had 2 minutes to introduce themselves to each other and exchange business cards before the buzzer sounded. Once they heard the buzzer, guests switched partners.
Guests enjoyed participating in the speed networking, as one guest had put it, "The speed networking was great! It really forces people to get up and meet people. They don't have any excuses to not talk to each other!"
For more information about the Charity Coalition or to attend a future event, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-
