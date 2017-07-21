 
Benefits of Choosing A Honeywell Thermostat Through Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning

 
JUPITER, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- How are you holding up against the South Florida summer? You knew what was coming before it even arrived, with warm evenings, warmer afternoons and little rest for your air conditioning unit. However, when your a/c system goes down in the middle of the heat, what are you going to do? The best answer to that question would be bringing in the professionals at Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning to fix things.

There are many products offered by Ewing Air, including Honeywell thermostats. But, should you choose this as the option for your home? While many thermostats contain intricate wiring, Honeywell provides a much simpler system. They are able to get around this process by connecting to your property's Wi-Fi, giving you remote access. The best part is that Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning is always there to evaluate your situation, and give you expert opinion on the route you should take.

As the summer season settles in, it is important to have your system up and running, and to take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
