Vacuum Cleaner Spares and Accessories with Personalised Advice – The Anderson Trade Promise
Anderson Trade is a UK wide supplier of commercial vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners and accessories. Their range of accessories is one area in which they are particularly renowned, with literally thousands on offer.
As one of the UK's largest providers of vacuum cleaner spares, Anderson Trade is able to supply on demand from stock for fast delivery nationwide, which means no need to wait when something is required in a hurry.
Anderson Trade stocks spares and accessories for top brands such as Dyson, Electrolux, Lindhaus, Numatic and Pacvac together with numerous others. Regardless of the type of commercial vacuum or floor cleaner in use, from cylinders and uprights to wet and dry, industrial, backpack, rotary floor scrubbers or scrubber dryers, companies can name the part required, and Anderson Trade will either have it in stock, or will order it in.
Commercial vacuum cleaners should be kept in tip top condition so that they continue to deliver the best results. Replacing wearing parts sooner rather than later is an astute investment.
Anderson Trade stocks a complete range of replacement branded floor and upholstery tools, motors, pumps, switches, tool kits, power heads, filters and vac bags together with more than 1,600 spares, from brush strips and carbon brushes to circuit boards and suction fans.
For those who use floor care machine or scrubber dryers, there is an extensive collection of parts and accessories readily available. These include blade sets, drive boards, poly scrubbing brushes, polishing brushes, shampoo brushes, scarifying wire brushes, cylinder brushes, solution tanks and various other items from leading brands such as Numatic and Truvox.
Lastly, Anderson Trade stocks a vast range of Prochem solutions alongside other brands for all flooring types and applications.
Bespoke Advice on Buying the Right Spares & Accessories
A key advantage of purchasing commercial cleaning spares and accessories and janitorial supplies from Anderson Trade is that it all comes with the added value of tailored, one to one advice so you can enjoy full reassurance that you are buying precisely what you need.
To view the Anderson Trade range of spares and accessories visit https://www.anderson-
