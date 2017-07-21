New Partnership Announcement for OrthAzone and Ortho Technology

 
Industry News





BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Orthazone, the "amazon.com for orthodontic supplies" is teaming up with Ortho Technology to offer orthodontists a new selection of quality products at great prices. Ortho Technology has been partnering with Orthodontists around the world as a trusted provider of full-line quality orthodontic supplies since 1991.

Now, orthodontists can conveniently order on orthazone.com the popular Ortho Technology brands they love: Pure Sapphire Brackets, Pinnacle Stainless Steel Brackets, Ultra-Guard, DuraLock Plus Impression Trays, Comfort Cover, Resilience Bonding Solutions, Creatures of the Sea Elastics, TruFit 2.0 Band Assemblies, TruFlex / TruForce Archwires and many more.

"Being on Orthazone.com opens an important channel to younger, technologically-savvy orthodontists and orthodontic assistants", said Shawn Potter, Director, Commercial Operations of Ortho Technologies.  "we look forward to this collaboration – one that benefits our current and future customers".

"We are very excited about being able to offer Ortho Technology products on Orthazone.com", said Dr. Maryann Kriger, Cofounder and President of Orthazone.  "It is an important part of our commitment to provide orthodontists with access to high quality, brand products in one place".

About Ortho Technology, Inc. (http://www.orthotechnology.com/)
Based in Tampa, Florida, Ortho Technology, Inc. is part of the orthodontic portfolio of Henry Schein®. For more than 25 years, the company has been engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products designed to benefit orthodontic specialists and enhance patient orthodontic treatment.

About OrthAzone.com (http://www.orthazone.com)
Orthazone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carry ONLY FDA approved products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a  low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.

For Additional Information:

1-800-833-7132

3388 Woods Edge Circle UNIT 102

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Media Contact
Orthazone
Media Inquiries
1(800)833-7132
***@orthazone.com
Source:Orthazone, Ortho Technology
Email:***@orthazone.com Email Verified
