New Partnership Announcement for OrthAzone and Ortho Technology
Now, orthodontists can conveniently order on orthazone.com the popular Ortho Technology brands they love: Pure Sapphire Brackets, Pinnacle Stainless Steel Brackets, Ultra-Guard, DuraLock Plus Impression Trays, Comfort Cover, Resilience Bonding Solutions, Creatures of the Sea Elastics, TruFit 2.0 Band Assemblies, TruFlex / TruForce Archwires and many more.
"Being on Orthazone.com opens an important channel to younger, technologically-
"We are very excited about being able to offer Ortho Technology products on Orthazone.com"
About Ortho Technology, Inc. (http://www.orthotechnology.com/
Based in Tampa, Florida, Ortho Technology, Inc. is part of the orthodontic portfolio of Henry Schein®. For more than 25 years, the company has been engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products designed to benefit orthodontic specialists and enhance patient orthodontic treatment.
About OrthAzone.com (http://www.orthazone.com)
Orthazone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carry ONLY FDA approved products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.
For Additional Information:
1-800-833-7132
3388 Woods Edge Circle UNIT 102
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Media Contact
Orthazone
Media Inquiries
1(800)833-7132
***@orthazone.com
