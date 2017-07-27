 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic Software
* Ehr
* Emr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Character + Content = Conversion" Webinar

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chiropractic Software
Ehr
Emr

Industry:
Software

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Character + Content = Conversion" Webinar
with Tristan Schaub

San Diego, CA—July 27, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Character + Content = Conversion," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Tristan Schaub, Cofounder and CMO of ChiroSushi and ChiroSushiSummit, who brings his passion to chiropractic by helping to bridge the gap between the chiropractor and the entrepreneur.

The buzz in marketing today is content, content, content. While it can seem easy to jump on this bandwagon, if chiropractors are conveying the wrong message or distributing the wrong content, no matter how many people they reach, they won't convert those people into new patients.  Chiropractors, however, can find their voices by optimizing ChiroContent for more engagement, reach, and, most importantly, conversions.

"Marketing to potential patients begins by identifying the content that most interests them and delivering it in a captivating, honest, and accurate manner," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "We're thrilled to have Mr. Schaub join us and share his insight on how to communicate a clear message that motivates potential patients to become long-term patients."

During this webinar, CTAcademy and Mr. Schaub will focus on:

    ●  Defining a marketing message for a chiropractic practice

    ●  Creating content that speaks to a chiropractor's specific community

    ●  Identifying cost-effective ways to distribute content

    ●  Understanding the channels that will amplify a chiropractor's voice the loudest

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-07-13/t43d6?utm....

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Ehr, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ChiroTouch PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share