News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Character + Content = Conversion" Webinar
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Character + Content = Conversion" Webinar
with Tristan Schaub
San Diego, CA—July 27, 2017—ChiroTouch™
The buzz in marketing today is content, content, content. While it can seem easy to jump on this bandwagon, if chiropractors are conveying the wrong message or distributing the wrong content, no matter how many people they reach, they won't convert those people into new patients. Chiropractors, however, can find their voices by optimizing ChiroContent for more engagement, reach, and, most importantly, conversions.
"Marketing to potential patients begins by identifying the content that most interests them and delivering it in a captivating, honest, and accurate manner," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "We're thrilled to have Mr. Schaub join us and share his insight on how to communicate a clear message that motivates potential patients to become long-term patients."
During this webinar, CTAcademy and Mr. Schaub will focus on:
● Defining a marketing message for a chiropractic practice
● Creating content that speaks to a chiropractor's specific community
● Identifying cost-effective ways to distribute content
● Understanding the channels that will amplify a chiropractor's voice the loudest
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse