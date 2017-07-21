Renotkil Steritech Finalizes the Merger of Connor's Termite and Pest Control

 
READING, Pa. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rentokil Steritech (http://www.rentokil-steritech.com/)announces the merger of Connor's Termite and Pest Control, headquartered in Springfield, Virginia and servicing the Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland markets. This merger strengthens Rentokil Steritech's residential and commercial service capabilities across the Northern Virginia market and expands the company's reputation for providing outstanding pest control services to both residential and commercial customers.   The transaction closed May 1 and terms were not disclosed.

The merger with Connor's adds nearly 100 new full-time employees to the Rentokil Steritech team, including 53 technician specialists. Founded in 1974, Connor's brings its well respected residential and commercial capabilities to Rentokil Steritech.  The current leadership, including Robin Mountjoy and Eddie Connor Jr. (children of founder Ed Connor Sr.) will continue to lead the operations post Closing to integrate and grow the business.

"The merger with Connor's is an important step for Rentokil Steritech as it further expands our reach within the high-growth and prosperous metro D.C. market and it greatly strengthens our service capabilities" said John Myers, President and CEO, Rentokil Steritech. "We are excited to welcome almost 100 new employees to Rentokil."

"We are proud to be joining the Rentokil Steritech family. Our company had a choice between multiple buyers, but our leadership team's unanimous view was that Connor's strengths and business culture were best aligned with Rentokil Steritech, and the local Ehrlich team" said Eddie Connor, Jr.

Lance Tullius, LR Tullius, Inc., represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Connor's Termite and Pest Control.

###

About Rentokil Steritech

Rentokil Steritech is part of Rentokil North America. The company, which also owns regional pest control brands Western Exterminator, Presto-X Pest Control and Ehrlich Pest Control, provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Central America through its expertly trained team of specialist technicians. Rentokil Steritech's approach focuses on a specialist - customer partnership to ensure the highest quality pest control service which includes a comprehensive pest management solution encompassing general pest control, termite, mosquito, bed bug, nuisance wildlife, vegetation management, bird management solutions and fumigations. Rentokil North America is a division of Rentokil Initial plc, a leading business services company, operating globally in over 65 countries. For more information, visit www.rentokil-steritech.com.
