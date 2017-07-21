 

CDA® Gold Standard Training Certificate Awarded to 7 Early Childhood Training Organizations

 
CDA Gold Standard Training Certification recipients
CDA Gold Standard Training Certification recipients
WASHINGTON - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For more than 30 years, the Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) has been working to improve the quality of early childhood education for children from birth to age five in the United States and worldwide. Now, with its new CDA® Gold Standard Training Certification, early childhood education students will be able to find the high-quality training and student services they need to prepare for the CDA exam and a career as an early childhood educator. On July 27, 2017, seven training organizations that passed the Council's quality standards for training and services as part of a pilot program were awarded the CDA Gold Standard Training Certification.

As participants in the CDA Gold Standard pilot, these organizations successfully demonstrated their early childhood education training and student services are based on the Council's three industry-leading principles:

1.      Alignment with the CDA formal education coursework found in the CDA's Eight Subject Areas.

2.      Sound business policies and practices.

3.      Quality student services that meet their educational and professional needs.

CDA Gold Standard Training Certification Recipients are:

·         ProSolutions Training, Atlanta, GA

·         Trinity Washington University, Washington, D.C.

·         CentroNia, Washington, D.C.

·         The Care Courses School, Inc., McLean, VA

·         Rasmussen College, Bloomington, MN

·         Bright Horizons, Watertown, MA

·         American Federation of Teachers, Washington, D.C.

"We believe that our new CDA Gold Standard Training Certification adds value and integrity to the early childhood profession by verifying connections between the Council's proven teacher competencies and the quality of training resources available to CDA students," Valora Washington, chief executive officer, Council for Professional Recognition said. "We are also reinforcing the importance of strong collaboration with high-quality early childhood educators, administrators, colleges, universities and training organizations."

In addition to offering high-quality training, CDA Gold Standard applicants must provide evidence that they serve the CDA student community with excellence, which includes professional development that prepares students for successful completion of their training program.

"It's exciting to think about the many young children, families, and communities that will benefit from the high-quality education and training students will receive from CDA® Gold Standard Training Certified organizations," Washington added.

The Council will conduct a second CDA Gold Standard pilot this year before opening applications to qualified CDA/early childhood education training organizations. The CDA Gold Standard Training Certification is valid for three years and can be renewed.

Learn more about the CDA® Gold Standard Training Certification at www.cdacouncil.org

ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

For more than 30 years, the Council for Professional Recognition has been the leader in promoting improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, including the CDA® and the new CDA® Gold Standard Training Certification; publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition).  Visit: www.cdacouncil.org

Council for Professional Recognition PRs



