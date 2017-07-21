Country(s)
CDA® Gold Standard Training Certificate Awarded to 7 Early Childhood Training Organizations
As participants in the CDA Gold Standard pilot, these organizations successfully demonstrated their early childhood education training and student services are based on the Council's three industry-leading principles:
1. Alignment with the CDA formal education coursework found in the CDA's Eight Subject Areas.
2. Sound business policies and practices.
3. Quality student services that meet their educational and professional needs.
CDA Gold Standard Training Certification Recipients are:
· ProSolutions Training, Atlanta, GA
· Trinity Washington University, Washington, D.C.
· CentroNia, Washington, D.C.
· The Care Courses School, Inc., McLean, VA
· Rasmussen College, Bloomington, MN
· Bright Horizons, Watertown, MA
· American Federation of Teachers, Washington, D.C.
"We believe that our new CDA Gold Standard Training Certification adds value and integrity to the early childhood profession by verifying connections between the Council's proven teacher competencies and the quality of training resources available to CDA students," Valora Washington, chief executive officer, Council for Professional Recognition said. "We are also reinforcing the importance of strong collaboration with high-quality early childhood educators, administrators, colleges, universities and training organizations."
In addition to offering high-quality training, CDA Gold Standard applicants must provide evidence that they serve the CDA student community with excellence, which includes professional development that prepares students for successful completion of their training program.
"It's exciting to think about the many young children, families, and communities that will benefit from the high-quality education and training students will receive from CDA® Gold Standard Training Certified organizations,"
The Council will conduct a second CDA Gold Standard pilot this year before opening applications to qualified CDA/early childhood education training organizations. The CDA Gold Standard Training Certification is valid for three years and can be renewed.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
For more than 30 years, the Council for Professional Recognition has been the leader in promoting improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, including the CDA® and the new CDA® Gold Standard Training Certification;
