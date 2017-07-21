News By Tag
Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance Celebrates 5 years
The Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community is proud to announce its 5th annual Concours d'Elegance, taking place September 16th-17th, 2017.
"Sunnybrook has been so helpful to the McLeese Family over the last 35 years that we wanted to find a way to give back," said Rosemary McLeese, co-founder of the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance and a director of the Sunnybrook Foundation Board of Directors. Past donations to Sunnybrook Foundation have helped fund a new helicopter pad, to speed access to treatment when moments can be the difference between life and death. 2017 donations will help build Sunnybrook's Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, the only facility in Canada where world-class researchers and clinicians collaborate across disciplines to revolutionize treatment of common brain disorders. The Owen Sound Regional Hospital will benefit from the event with funds to purchase new IV and pain pumps.
Each year thousands gather on the shores of Georgian Bay at the Cobble Beach Golf Resort to view impeccably maintained and restored vintage vehicles. With 19 judged classes, the event includes vehicles dating as far back as the early 1900s. This year the weekend has expanded to include Cars & Coffee at Cobble Beach presented by Segal Motorcar on Saturday, September 16th, which will include an additional 150 classic vehicles.
The Concours d'Elegance will honour one of Ontario's biggest car enthusiasts & collector, Mr. Steve Plunkett with a special display of six automobiles from his collection. Mr. Plunkett has acted as a Special Advisor and supporter of the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance event since its inception. "Steve played a key role in helping Cobble create this event and since then he has been one of our strongest advocates. We are thrilled to be honouring him this year at the Concours to show part of his wonderful collection and our appreciation,"
About the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community
Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community is located ten minutes north of Owen Sound, ON in the township of Georgian Bluffs. Situated on the shores of Georgian Bay, the resort includes a variety of amenities such as an award-winning 18-hole links style golf course designed by Doug Carrick, two U.S Open style tennis courts, spa, inn and fine dining restaurant. In addition to the resort, Cobble Beach celebrates an active lifestyle community with detached homes and townhomes for purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.cobblebeach.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Beaton
concours2@cobblebeach.com
