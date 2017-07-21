News By Tag
Can Children and Adults Beat a Supervillain If They Work Together? One Author Thinks So
"I'm sure both sides of the political aisle will think it's a dig at them or will cheer thinking I'm on their side, but that was not what I had in mind when writing this book," the author said. "My main objective for this series was teamwork. In the first book, the super kids had to work together amongst themselves to beat their enemy. In this book, kids and adults had to work together to defeat the supervillain."
While you can read The Lil Defenders: The Return of the Yellow Menace without having read The Lil Defenders (Book 1), it is recommended that Book One is read first. Book Two picks up right where the first one ends and provides the backstory of how the original superheroes came into their powers.
The Lil Defenders have just beaten their first foes, but they know they still have work to do. Join them as they learn the story of their families' superhero past and meet their next adversary, a super villain, the Yellow Menace.
The Lil Defenders: The Return of the Yellow Menace is available now on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
