PATENT ACQUISITION - Risk alleviation and playing defensive
Anuation launched a new service which will help companies secure their products by investing in patents.
We are very happy to bring this new service to our portfolio as it will help our existing and new clients in making informed decision that to which patents they should invest in and how much to spend, they said. "This will definitely add strength to their product development strategy as they do not have to focus on unnecessary litigation and disputes, and thus it will allow the company to focus more on R&D and better marketing of their products", they further added.
The services which is being launched with the name "PATENT ACQUISITION - Risk alleviation and playing defensive" includes a comprehensive report and designed while majorly focusing on the companies which own the products with large value but with less patent protection. Report will target to identify patents that a company could acquire for not just preventing their products from potential threat of infringement but also for further development and upgrading their products.
Ujjwal Jha
Pankaj Khurana
