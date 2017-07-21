Anuation launched a new service which will help companies secure their products by investing in patents.

Logo jpeg.

Contact

Ujjwal Jha

Pankaj Khurana

***@anuation.com Ujjwal JhaPankaj Khurana

End

-- As a part of our continuous efforts to bring innovative solutions to our clients and partners we are happy to include one more such analysis report in our pool of products/services, said Mr. Ujjwal Kumar Jha and Mr. Sumit Bhat which manage Patent Analytic department at Anuation.We are very happy to bring this new service to our portfolio as it will help our existing and new clients in making informed decision that to which patents they should invest in and how much to spend, they said. "This will definitely add strength to their product development strategy as they do not have to focus on unnecessary litigation and disputes, and thus it will allow the company to focus more on R&D and better marketing of their products", they further added.The services which is being launched with the name "PATENT ACQUISITION - Risk alleviation and playing defensive" includes a comprehensive report and designed while majorly focusing on the companies which own the products with large value but with less patent protection. Report will target to identify patents that a company could acquire for not just preventing their products from potential threat of infringement but also for further development and upgrading their products.