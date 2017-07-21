News By Tag
The International Tutoring & Teaching Symposium 2017 Set to Take Place in Phoenix, Arizona
"We have a great line-up of qualified practitioners in the field of Education and Tutoring who will be joining us in this event," says Dr. Alicia Holland, CEO and Director of Learning Operations for iGlobal Educational Services. "Tutoring is beginning to get the respect and recognition it deserves. This premier forum will empower these practitioners by networking and sharing in an intimate and interactive setting celebrating personal and business growth."
iGlobal Educational Services is an organization that offers services in corporate and professional training, research, personal development, instructional design and curriculum development. Speakers and participants of the event will be gaining 30 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Clock Hours and will be awarded Certificates as National Speakers of the International Conference. They will also gain access to tutoring communities as well as have the opportunity to promote their services and products.
A few more slots are still open for anyone interested to take part in the Symposium. For more information, please visit http://www.tutoringconference.com/
