-- On Saturday the 2of September, Savoy South Dance Hall will host a 1940's-themed Dinner Dance for Charity in the Fort Harrison's Auditorium. This event was originally scheduled for August 19has been rescheduled for Saturday the 2of September, putting it closer to the date commemorating the end of the Second World War.Proceeds will benefit the Bay Pines Fisher House, best known for its network of 'homes away from home' where military and veteran's families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving medical treatment. The Tampa Bay Area's Fisher House is located on the grounds of Bay Pines VA Hospital.The cost for the event is $25, which includes a buffet dinner, a live swing band and 40's era carnival games. Doors open at 6:30. Experienced swing dancers will be on hand to help coach newcomers, and will also provide entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear their '40's Best'.The event is free for active or retired military with ID.Providing the dance lesson is career dancer Arleene Norman. Ms. Norman brought her skills to the Fort Harrison last year and hosted a monthly series of Swing Dances to benefit different charitable organizations. These included the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League, Toys for Tots, the Boy Scouts of America and the Children's Home Network of Tampa Bay.This September dance coincides with the 72anniversary of the formal end of the Second World War and was the start of a new era in United States History.The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, and is the site of a World War II history of its own."During World War II, soldiers bunked down at the Fort Harrison while training here in Florida," said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. "The Fort Harrison was stripped of its luxurious appointments and hotel rooms filled with bunk beds – six soldiers to a room.""In 1975, the Fort Harrison was purchased and saved from the wrecking ball by another World War II veteran – L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of the Scientology religion. Now fully restored, we are pleased to make our facilities available to community groups and charities – including this dinner-dance."For more information about the event, please contact MsRightStep@gmail.com or call (727) 564-6847. For more information about the Fisher House Foundation, please go toSince its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, completed a top to bottom restoration of the For Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted over 300 community events there. Scientology was founded by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard.