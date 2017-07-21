 
July 2017





We Plant it Forward Rain Barrel Workshops

Make your contribution to water conservation. At this workshop, participants will make and take home a 55 gallon rain barrel
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, August 8th at 5:30 and 6:45 p.m., We Plant it Forward staff will be at Lake Crabtree County Park conducting rain barrel two workshops. Participants will make and take home a 55 gallon rain barrel with installation instructions. This hour long workshop is fun and easy. No prior skills required.  We Plant it Forward staff will guide you through the building of your rain barrel. Participants will use power tools and must wear closed toe shoes and comfortable clothing to work in. This workshop is for people 18 and older. To register go to http://www.wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree/Pages/default.aspx click on "public programs" in the left menu bar, scroll down to "Adult Programs", cl ick on the registration form. The cost is $45, checks payable to "We Plant it Forward". Sign up by August 5. Space is limited to 7 participants per workshop. Using rain barrels is a great way to conserve water.

We Plant it Forward is a program of the Environmental Restoration and Preservation Trust a division of the Agni Institute, a scientific educational non-profit organization. The We Plant it Forward program aims to build an open community network of people who will make tree planting an everyday practice. WE PLANT it FORWARD strives to nurture a way of life that moves communities from protecting and restoring the natural environment to nurturing a thriving natural environment. Services include giving away tree seedlings, educating the community about the benefits of trees and tree planting, showing people how easy it is to plant and nurture trees! For more information visit http://www.weplantitforward.org

