We Plant it Forward Rain Barrel Workshops
Make your contribution to water conservation. At this workshop, participants will make and take home a 55 gallon rain barrel
We Plant it Forward is a program of the Environmental Restoration and Preservation Trust a division of the Agni Institute, a scientific educational non-profit organization. The We Plant it Forward program aims to build an open community network of people who will make tree planting an everyday practice. WE PLANT it FORWARD strives to nurture a way of life that moves communities from protecting and restoring the natural environment to nurturing a thriving natural environment. Services include giving away tree seedlings, educating the community about the benefits of trees and tree planting, showing people how easy it is to plant and nurture trees! For more information visit http://www.weplantitforward.org
Environmental Restoration and Preservation Trust
